Wike Cautions Politicians: Preserve Your Path to Success

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, former governor Nyesom Wike issued a cautionary message to politicians, emphasizing the importance of not undermining the means that facilitated their rise to power. “Don’t pull the ladder that you use in climbing. When you are coming down, the ladder may not be there,” Wike advised, adding that leaving the ladder in place for others to ascend is crucial.
Wike’s remarks came during a meeting at his Port Harcourt residence with the traditional ruler of Ogbaland, Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, and other members of the traditional institution from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area. The group, visiting to celebrate Wike’s birthday, also sought to promote peace in the state.
Responding to the traditional ruler’s call for harmony, Wike, who currently serves Federal Capital Territory’s minister (FCT) minister, expressed his openness to peaceful resolutions. He further addressed the ongoing political conflict with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, clarifying that the dispute is not rooted in ethnic divisions. “We didn’t vote based on ethnicity…but for the unity of Rivers,” he stated, affirming his commitment to peace and adherence to political rules and norms.
Wike drew parallels between the responsibilities of traditional rulers and politicians, noting that just as a monarch must abide by the rules of the traditional institution, politicians must respect the guidelines and ethics of their political sphere, too.
Editorial:
The recent words of wisdom from Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers State, serve as a poignant reminder of the ethical responsibilities that come with political power. His metaphor of not pulling the ladder used in climbing to power is a powerful illustration of the need for continuity, responsibility, and respect for the processes that elevate individuals to positions of authority.
In the volatile arena of politics, especially in a state as significant as Rivers, the temptation to sever ties with the past for short-term gains can be overwhelming. However, Wike’s advice underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of the political process. It’s not just about reaching the pinnacle of power; it’s about ensuring that the path remains intact for future leaders. This approach fosters a culture of respect, continuity, and opportunity for all rather than a zero-sum game where one’s ascent necessitates another’s downfall.
Wike’s emphasis on peace and unity, particularly in the current political situation in Rivers State, calls for political maturity and foresight. His assertion that the conflict is not ethnically motivated but rather a political disagreement is significant. It moves the discourse away from divisive narratives and towards a more constructive dialogue focused on reconciliation and progress.
The parallel Wike draws between the obligations of traditional rulers and politicians is particularly insightful. It highlights the universal truth that leadership, regardless of context, comes with rules and ethical standards that must be upheld. This comparison elevates the political discourse and bridges the gap between traditional and modern governance structures.
Wike’s message is a timely reminder of the values guiding political conduct. It’s a call to current and aspiring leaders to climb the ladder of success and ensure it remains for others to follow. This philosophy, if embraced, can lead to a more stable, inclusive, and progressive political landscape.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, often called the “Treasure Base of the Nation,” is one of Nigeria’s most significant states due to its vast oil resources.
- The traditional ruler of Ogbaland, Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, plays a crucial role in maintaining cultural and traditional values in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria, where Wike serves as minister, was created in 1976 and is distinct from the 36 Nigerian states.
- The “political ladder” concept in Nigerian politics often involves complex patronage, alliances, and mentorship networks.
- Rivers State has a rich cultural heritage, with numerous traditional festivals and ceremonies significantly influencing its people’s social and political life.