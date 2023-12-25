Wike Criticizes Rivers Elders Over Fubara Support and Tinubu Queries

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, openly criticized Rivers elders for siding with Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid the state’s ongoing political turmoil. Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony and marriage anniversary of Dr. Des George-Kelly, the former Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Wike cautioned the state’s populace against engaging in political disputes without complete understanding.
The event, held at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt, was attended by 27 lawmakers and former commissioners loyal to Wike. This marked Wike’s first public commentary on his conflict with Fubara, his successor and former political ally, following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in Abuja.
Wike rebuked state elders who criticized the President’s involvement in the Rivers political crisis. He emphasized the dangers of power and money, warning against blind belief in propaganda and stressing the importance of character and adherence to political rules. Wike recounted his political journey, highlighting his resistance to Federal Government policies and his efforts to reclaim oil wells for the state’s benefit.
He also addressed the issue of ethnic sentiments in politics, asserting that Rivers State belongs to all its inhabitants, irrespective of ethnic background. Despite disagreements over the President’s constitutional authority, Wike expressed his commitment to the peace process.
Editorial:
The recent statements by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, against the backdrop of Rivers State’s political landscape, offer a compelling insight into the complexities of political loyalty and governance. Wike’s critique of the elders for supporting Governor Fubara and questioning President Tinubu’s intervention reflects a broader narrative of political dynamics and leadership challenges.
Wike’s emphasis on understanding the root causes of political conflicts before taking sides is a prudent reminder of the need for informed participation in political processes. His stance against propaganda and his call for adherence to rules in politics resonate with the principles of transparent and accountable governance. These principles are essential in navigating the intricate web of political relationships and ensuring that leadership remains focused on the collective good rather than personal gain.
As highlighted by Wike, the situation in Rivers State underscores the importance of unity and the avoidance of ethnic divisiveness in politics. His assertion that the state belongs to all its residents, regardless of ethnic identity, is a powerful call for inclusivity and cohesion. This approach is vital for fostering a sense of belonging and shared responsibility among the populace, which is crucial for the state’s progress and stability.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s most significant oil-producing states.
- The Federal Capital Territory, where Nyesom Wike serves as Minister, encompasses Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.
- The Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt, where Wike spoke, is a prominent religious and community centre in the region.
- The concept of political godfatherism is a notable feature in Nigerian politics, often influencing gubernatorial and other elections.
- Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, is known as the “Garden City” due to its lush greenery and aesthetic urban planning.