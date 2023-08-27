Wike Discourages Congratulatory Billboards and Ads

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has called on well-wishers to cease putting up congratulatory billboards and advertisements in his honour. The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, conveyed this message in a statement.
Wike appreciates the goodwill from citizens but insists that such displays be discontinued. He wants to focus on aiding President Bola Tinubu in realizing his vision for Nigeria.
The Minister is committed to developing and growing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He aims to concentrate on his responsibilities and collaborate with public servants for the nation’s betterment.
Wike values the aspirations of FCT residents and is dedicated to fulfilling his role with sincerity. He hopes the public will understand his stance and continue to offer their support.
Editorial
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has set a commendable example by urging supporters to refrain from putting up congratulatory billboards and ads. This move is a refreshing departure from the culture of sycophancy that often surrounds political appointments in Nigeria.
While public displays of support can be heartwarming, they can also be distracting. Wike’s decision to focus on his duties rather than bask in public adulation is a lesson in humility and dedication to public service.
However, the Minister’s call also raises questions about the role of public sentiment in governance. While public officials must remain focused, they must also be attuned to the pulse of the people they serve.
Did You Know?
- Nyesom Wike previously served as the Governor of Rivers State before becoming the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
- Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is not a state but a territory, making its governance structure unique.
- Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, is located within the Federal Capital Territory.
- The concept of a Federal Capital Territory was created to have a neutral location that does not belong to any of Nigeria’s ethnic groups.
- Nyesom Wike is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), one of Nigeria’s major political parties.