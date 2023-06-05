Wike’s Ally Takes the Helm as Governor Fubara Ushers in 10th Rivers State Assembly

Governor Siminialayi Fubara officially launched the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday, with Martin Amaewhule, an ally of former Governor Nyesom Wike, taking the mantle as Speaker.
This follows the official dissolution of the 9th Assembly by Governor Fubara. The ceremony kicked off the first session of the new Assembly at the Chambers in Port Harcourt.
Governor Fubara voiced his confidence in the lawmakers’ capacity to collaborate productively with the other government branches in driving the state’s progress.
Beyond the anticipated speakership of Amaewhule, the 10th Rivers Assembly elected Dumle Maol as Deputy Speaker.
At the same time, Edison Ehie took up the post of Majority Leader and Major Jack was selected as Chief Whip.
Following the inauguration, Governor Fubara made an unplanned visit to the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).
He issued a firm request to the contractor responsible for the university’s Convocation Arena, giving them 60 days to complete the project or face repercussions.
Inspecting the site, the Governor stated:
“Based on what I’m seeing here, and with the contractor’s assurance of completion within 60 days, I’m willing to extend some benefit of the doubt. But, if after 60 days this project remains unfinished, the contractor will face serious consequences.”
Editorial
Forging Ahead: A New Dawn for Rivers State
The inauguration of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly signifies a new era of leadership and governance. With the election of Martin Amaewhule, a confidant of former Governor Nyesom Wike, as Speaker, there is a palpable sense of anticipation about the direction the Assembly will take.
However, the Assembly’s success depends on more than individual leaders; it requires effective collaboration across the state’s governance machinery. Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s vote of confidence in the lawmakers’ capacity to work in harmony with other arms of government is a positive step.
Still, it must be backed by a genuine commitment from all involved.
While the opposition may argue that such promises are standard fare at inaugurations, they fail to acknowledge the importance of such symbolic moments. The transition from the 9th to the 10th Assembly offers a fresh start and a chance to forge new relationships in the quest to move Rivers State forward.
Still, words must be met with actions. Governor Fubara’s unexpected visit to the University of Port Harcourt, where he held a contractor accountable, is an encouraging demonstration of leadership that transcends political rhetoric.
As the 10th Assembly begins its work, lawmakers should focus on delivering tangible benefits to the residents of Rivers State. This will require effective oversight, purposeful legislation, and a commitment to transparency and accountability. Let us hold our representatives to these standards for the sake of our state and its people.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is known for its rich oil and gas deposits.
- The state was created in 1967 and has over 5 million people.
- The legislative arm of Rivers State, known as the Rivers State House of Assembly, is a unicameral legislature with 32 members.
- Port Harcourt, the state capital, is one of the major industrial centres in Nigeria.
- The University of Port Harcourt, established in 1975, is one of the top-ranking universities in Nigeria.
By turning to Yohaig NG for the most current Naija news today, you are supporting a platform dedicated to providing unbiased, accurate, and insightful news.
We invite you to participate in this journey of democratic conversation, whether by commenting, sharing, or reading our latest articles.
By doing so, you are not just staying updated but actively contributing to the informed society we all strive for.