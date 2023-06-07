Yari Partners with Tinubu for Nigeria’s Growth as Likely Senate President

In the run-up to the 10th National Assembly inauguration slated for June 13, Abdulaziz Yari, former Zamfara State Governor and Senator-elect asserts his commitment to bolster President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to guide Nigeria forward.
His aspirations to become the President of the 10th Senate are driven by a promise to prioritise the nation’s interests over party politics.
Addressing the press in Abuja, Yari stated his intentions to establish a stable Senate and National Assembly.
He pledged to focus on the concerns of Nigerians, emphasising that his administration would be democratic and dedicated to serving the masses.
According to Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, a former Deputy Majority leader, at least 67 of his fellow senators support Yari’s ambition for the Senate presidency.
However, the Coalition for Parliamentary Democracy (CPD) has warned against the All Progressives Congress’s stance on micro-zoning the Senate presidency to Senator-elect Godswill Akpabio, which it considers a possible advantage for the opposition.
Yari is committed to fostering a productive relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasising their shared vision of a united and prosperous Nigeria.
He highlighted his connections across Nigeria’s 36 states and assured the public of his capabilities to lead the National Assembly towards achieving harmony with the Executive.
Concurrently, negotiations are underway with senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Osita Izunaso and Sani Musa. Senator-elect Ningi expressed optimism about Yari’s leadership potential and urged the APC to respect the senators’ decision in selecting their leader, just as the nation chooses its president and party chairman.
The CPD issued an advisory against the APC’s insistence on enforcing a Senate President, warning that this could lead to more division within the APC and a strained relationship between the legislature and the executive.
It further urged Senator Akpabio to step down in favour of Senator Yari unless he had substantial offerings other than zoning.
Editorial
The Road to a More United Nigeria: Yari’s Promise
It’s clear, as we approach the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly that there are high hopes for a more united Nigeria.
Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara State, is staking his claim for the presidency of the Senate with a vow to prioritise the country over the party. It’s a claim that rings true for many, and indeed, it’s a vision of Nigeria that we should all aspire to realise.
Yari’s commitment to fostering a productive relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu speaks volumes about his ability to transcend party lines and foster unity. While we might not always agree with every stance Tinubu takes, it’s clear that a united front in leadership can drive significant change and progress.
Yari’s pledge to lend a hand to Tinubu in leading Nigeria forward has significant implications.
It offers hope for a nation weary of partisanship and infighting. In his appeal for a stable Senate and National Assembly, he embodies the call for transparency, accountability, and democratic leadership that serves the people’s interest.
The reported support of 67 senators for Yari’s presidency also signals a shift towards unity and collective leadership. There’s an undeniable potential for a Senate that focuses on the collective interest of Nigerians.
However, there’s a counter-narrative at play here. The APC’s inclination towards micro-zoning the Senate presidency to Senator-elect Godswill Akpabio raises legitimate concerns about undue interference and partisan tactics.
A Senate President who can rise above party lines is what Nigeria needs at this moment.
It’s a delicate balancing act; the scales may tip in any direction. But if the promise of unity and progress represented by Yari’s words rings true, Nigeria may be on the path to a brighter and more prosperous future.
Did You Know?
Did you know? The National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a bicameral legislature established under section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution. It consists of a Senate with 109 members and a House of Representatives with 360 members.
Each of the 36 states is divided into 3 senatorial districts, each represented by a senator; only one represents the Federal Capital Territory.
