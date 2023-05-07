Youth Progressive Initiative Endorses Akpabio and Barau for Senate Leadership
The Youth Progressive Initiative in the North, an influential organization led by its President, Hon. Usman Shehu Aliyu, the Danmalikin Hausa, has announced its support for Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively in Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly.
At a recent press conference held in Kaduna, the group congratulated Nigerians on the conclusion of the general elections.
It hailed President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima for their achievements.
Editor’s Note
A Call for Equitable Leadership in the Nigerian Senate
The recent endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President by the Youth Progressive Initiative in the North highlights a significant moment in Nigeria’s political landscape.
It presents an opportunity to promote equity, justice, and fairness across the nation’s diverse regions, religions, and ethnicities.
In his recent remarks, the Danmalikin Hausa praised President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his verbal commitment to these principles.
However, as the Youth Progressive Initiative aligns with the President-elect’s wishes, Nigerians must consider the implications of their support for Akpabio and Jibrin as Senate leaders.
Critics may argue that the North West region already boasts significant political power.
However, the group’s support for a South-based Senate President and a North West Deputy Senate President demonstrates a commitment to balancing power across the six geopolitical zones.
This approach ensures that all Nigerians feel a sense of belonging and inclusion.
The nation’s decision-makers should take this endorsement as a call to action. It is an opportunity to advance equitable leadership in the National Assembly, fostering unity and a sense of collective purpose among Nigerians.
This approach can only benefit the growth and development of the country as a whole.
