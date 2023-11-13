Kwara Polytechnic Land Threatened by Land Grabbers, Says Rector

The Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic has raised an alarm over the threat posed by land grabbers to the institution’s land, valued at N26 billion. This concern, highlighted in a report by Yohaig NG, underscores the challenges faced by educational institutions in safeguarding their properties.
According to the Rector, the land in question, which is an integral part of the polytechnic’s future development plans, is under constant threat from individuals and groups attempting to illegally seize it. The Rector emphasized the need for urgent government intervention to protect the institution’s assets and ensure its continued growth and development.
This situation not only jeopardizes the polytechnic’s expansion plans but also reflects a broader issue of land security in Nigeria. Educational institutions, often possessing large tracts of land for development, are increasingly becoming targets for illegal land acquisitions.
Editorial
Protecting Educational Assets: A Priority for Development
The situation at Kwara State Polytechnic, where land grabbers threaten the institution’s property, is a stark reminder of the challenges educational institutions face in protecting their assets. Land, a vital resource for the expansion and development of educational facilities, must be safeguarded to ensure the growth of the educational sector.
We urge the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to protect Kwara State Polytechnic’s land. This intervention is not just about preserving property; it’s about upholding the sanctity of educational institutions and ensuring they have the necessary resources to contribute to the nation’s development.
This issue highlights the need for a comprehensive land policy that protects institutions from illegal land acquisitions. Strengthening legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms is crucial in this regard. Educational institutions should be able to focus on their primary mission of imparting knowledge without the constant threat of losing their assets.
Protecting the land and assets of educational institutions like Kwara State Polytechnic is essential for the country’s educational and economic development. It is a matter that requires immediate attention and action from all stakeholders involved.
Did You Know?
- Kwara State Polytechnic: Established in 1973, Kwara State Polytechnic is a renowned tertiary institution in Nigeria, offering various courses in technology, commerce, and the arts.
- Land Grabbing in Nigeria: Land grabbing is a significant issue in Nigeria, affecting not only educational institutions but also communities and agricultural lands.
- Educational Development in Nigeria: The development of educational infrastructure is crucial for Nigeria, which has one of the largest populations of young people in the world.
- Legal Protection of Land: In Nigeria, the Land Use Act of 1978 is intended to regulate land ownership and use, but its enforcement is often challenging.
- Economic Impact of Education: Investment in educational infrastructure, including land, has a direct impact on the quality of education and, consequently, on the nation’s economic growth and development.