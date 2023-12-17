KWASU VC Calls for Urgent Review of University Land by Kwara Government

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has made an urgent appeal to the Kwara State government to form a committee to review the land status of the University. This request was made during the University’s 10th and 11th combined Convocation ceremony, where Jimoh highlighted the significant issue of encroachment on the University’s land by local communities and individuals.
The land, allocated initially to KWASU by the state government for research and future expansion, is now threatened by these encroachments. The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the potential for conflict between the University and the encroaching parties, urging Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the visitor to the institution, to address this looming issue by establishing a Land Review Committee.
Additionally, Jimoh drew attention to the road’s poor condition leading to KWASU from Ilorin, noting that it hampers smooth access to the University. He pointed out the road’s deteriorating state, with inadequate portions and culverts on the verge of collapse, affecting the University and the surrounding rural communities.
The Vice-Chancellor commended the state government and the University’s supporters for their contributions to KWASU’s successes, expressing hope for continued support. He congratulated the graduates, affirming they had been well-prepared to be self-sustaining and received an outstanding education.
Governor AbdulRazaq acknowledged KWASU’s commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards social vices such as examination malpractices, cultism, internet fraud, and drug addiction. He encouraged the students to be aware of these standards and to avoid negative influences.
Editorial
The call by Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, Acting Vice Chancellor of KWASU, for a review of the University’s land status is a crucial step towards safeguarding the institution’s future development and research potential. The encroachment of university land by local communities and individuals is a growing concern that threatens not only the physical space of the University but also its long-term strategic planning and expansion.
As suggested by the Vice Chancellor, establishing a Land Review Committee is essential for resolving these encroachment issues. It would provide a structured approach to assess the current land use, identify encroachments, and develop strategies to protect the University’s property. This committee should include representatives from the University, local government, community leaders, and legal experts to ensure a fair and comprehensive review process.
The deteriorating condition of the road leading to KWASU is another critical issue that requires immediate attention. The state of the road affects the university community and the surrounding areas, impacting the daily commute and potentially hindering emergency services. Improving this infrastructure is vital for the university’s and its residents’ safety and well-being.
As KWASU continues to grow and contribute to the educational landscape of Nigeria, the state government and relevant stakeholders must take proactive measures to address these challenges. Ensuring the University has the necessary resources and environment to thrive is essential for advancing education and research in the region.
Did You Know?
- Kwara State University (KWASU) was established in 2009 in Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria.
- Land encroachment on university campuses is a common issue in many parts of the world, often leading to legal disputes and hindering institutional expansion.
- The condition of roads leading to educational institutions is crucial for accessibility, especially in emergencies.
- KWASU is known for its innovative approaches to education and research, contributing significantly to the academic community in Nigeria.
- The concept of a Land Review Committee is often used in institutional settings to manage and protect land assets effectively.