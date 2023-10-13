Legal Tussle Intensifies Over Lagos Property Dispute

Three property owners have initiated contempt proceedings against the Lagos State Government and several of its officials, accusing them of defying a court order that prohibited them from interacting with their property situated at Plot 11, now known as No. 1A & 1B Okunola Martins Close, South West Ikoyi, Lagos.
The plaintiffs, Owodipo Awolowo Shonowo, Owokemi Omogbemi Shonowo, and Owodolapo Bosola Shonowo, filed Form 48, a Notice of Consequences of disobedience to the order of the court, before the Federal High Court in Lagos.
The notice served on all alleged contemnors through their office – LSPDC warns that non-compliance with the attached order directions will result in contempt of court, potentially leading to imprisonment.
Despite the court order, officials of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) allegedly proceeded to sell the property to Villa Angelia Hotel Limited. The purported buyer, Chief Chidi Anyeagbu, popularly known as Chisco, is alleged to be the alter ego of the company.
The plaintiffs’ counsel, Adetunji Adeniyi-Adedoyin, had previously written to the defendants, urging adherence to the court order and cessation of further trespass on the property.
Editorial
The unfolding legal drama between the aggrieved property owners and the Lagos State Government, alongside its officials, underscores a broader narrative of property disputes and the alleged defiance of court orders by government bodies in Nigeria.
The alleged sale of the property, despite a subsisting court order, not only raises eyebrows regarding adherence to legal protocols but also brings to light questions about the sanctity of court orders in safeguarding citizens’ rights and properties.
We believe that while property development is crucial for economic growth, it must be pursued with strict adherence to legal and ethical standards. Government bodies and officials must operate within the confines of the law, respecting court orders and ensuring that the rights of citizens are not trampled upon in the pursuit of development.
In this light, we advocate for a thorough investigation into the matter, ensuring that justice is served and that such incidents serve as a deterrent to future occurrences, thereby upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the rights and properties of citizens.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State, being the economic nerve centre of Nigeria, often experiences high-profile property disputes due to its lucrative real estate market.
- The Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) is a parastatal of the Lagos State Government responsible for urban and housing development in the state.
- Contempt of court, in legal terminology, refers to behaviour that opposes or defies the authority, justice, and dignity of the court.
- Property disputes can be resolved through various means, including litigation, mediation, and arbitration.
- The Federal High Court in Nigeria is one of the superior courts of record and is empowered to adjudicate on matters related to federal laws, international trade, and foreign affairs, among others.