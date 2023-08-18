Surulere Residents in Disarray as Monarch Seeks Land Settlement

Tension has arisen among residents and landlords in Surulere, Lagos State, due to a recent land ownership dispute. The traditional ruler of Onikate of Ikate, Oba Lateef Adams, has called for settlements concerning land in the area.
This move was prompted by a court order, leading to markings on several houses for potential takeover. Mr Emmanuel Asuquo, a resident, expressed his shock when young men marked numerous houses on various streets in Surulere, indicating possession and takeover intentions.
The markings were based on a court ruling, and Oba Lateef Adams has since invited landlords to discuss the contested land. Interestingly, the court ruling in question dates back to the 1970s.
Mr Maduka Obi, another resident, highlighted that the landowners hadn’t made any ownership claims until now. The 1975 judgement, which remains unchallenged, pertains to a specific land parcel.
Oba Adams clarified that the goal isn’t land possession but settlements. He emphasised the need for homeowners to present their documents and engage in discussions with the government.
Editorial:
The unfolding land dispute in Surulere reflects broader land ownership challenges in urban areas. While the rights of traditional rulers and original landowners are undeniable, the interests of current homeowners must also be safeguarded.
Some might argue that such old court rulings should be revisited, especially when they resurface after decades. However, the importance of legal documentation and clear land titles cannot be understated.
The proactive approach of Oba Adams, seeking dialogue rather than immediate possession, is commendable. It underscores the importance of dialogue in resolving such disputes.
For our readers, this incident reminds us of the significance of clear land titles and the potential complexities of land ownership. It’s a call for authorities to streamline land ownership processes and ensure that residents are not caught off guard by decades-old rulings.
Did You Know?
- Land disputes are common in urban areas due to rapid urbanisation and population growth.
- Traditional rulers in Nigeria often have significant influence over land matters.
- Clear land titles can prevent potential disputes and provide legal protection to owners.
- Dialogue is often the most effective way to resolve land ownership disputes.
- The Lagos State government has initiatives to simplify land ownership and documentation processes.