Army Initiates Traffic Compliance Campaign Following Clash with LASTMA

The Nigerian Army has announced its intention to launch a traffic compliance campaign among its officers. This decision follows an incident where five unidentified soldiers assaulted a Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) official.
An online video depicts the soldiers, some with concealed identities, and two civilians attacking the LASTMA personnel.
Despite the official’s pleas, he was brutally assaulted, resulting in a torn uniform.
Another video displays a LASTMA official confronting and beating a soldier. The exact cause of these altercations remains unclear.
Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army spokesperson, expressed concern over the recurring conflicts and emphasised the need for interagency cooperation.
Editorial:
The recent altercation between soldiers and LASTMA officials is a stark reminder of the tensions that can arise between different arms of the state’s apparatus.
While the Nigerian Army’s decision to promote traffic compliance among its ranks is commendable, addressing the root causes of such confrontations is essential.
Interagency cooperation is vital for the smooth functioning of any state, and such incidents can erode public trust.
Moreover, using force, especially against civil agencies, is concerning.
The Army must ensure its officers are adequately trained to handle civil matters without violence.
On the other hand, civil agencies must also be equipped to deal with situations without provoking violent reactions.
A collaborative approach, with mutual respect and understanding, is the way forward.
