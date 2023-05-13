Incoming Government Must Address Construction Industry Quackery, NMGS Urges

The Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) has called on the forthcoming government to take decisive action towards mitigating the impact of unprofessional conduct in the construction sector.
In a recent discussion with press members about setting the agenda for the incoming administrations in Abuja, NMGS President Prof. Akinade Olatunji emphasized the adverse effects of malpractices in the construction industry.
He highlighted how inferior project execution and unsatisfactory delivery lead to the waste of valuable resources and, more alarmingly, loss of life.
Prof. Olatunji stressed the importance of consulting engineering geologists and members of NMGS for geotechnical investigations required to determine suitable foundations for construction projects.
“Failed roads and collapsed buildings across the nation are primarily due to the absence of consultation with the right professionals in investigating sub-surface materials,” he stated.
The NMGS President further proposed that a dedicated department for providing geotechnical information on sub-surface materials should be established in every state and within the Ministry of Work.
This is crucial before commencing any construction work.
Additionally, he urged the incoming government to focus on critical sectors such as the Ajaokuta Steel Company, oil and gas, environment, and water.
He proposed a policy that would oversee hydro-geophysics-related sectors, stating,
“the necessity for a comprehensive national policy for these sectors is paramount”.
Expressing the readiness of NMGS to collaborate with all stakeholders, Prof. Olatunji emphasized, “We are prepared to advise whoever requires guidance in these sectors.”
Editor’s Note
Confronting Quackery in Nigeria’s Construction Industry
As Nigeria gears up for a new administration, one key area that demands urgent attention is the construction sector.
The recent call by the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) for concrete steps to address quackery in the construction industry is timely and crucial.
Unfortunately, the construction industry, a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economy, has been tainted by malpractices, resulting in shoddy execution of projects and poor delivery.
These unprofessional activities lead to the loss of scarce resources and pose grave risks to lives – a price too high to pay.
According to NMGS President Prof. Akinade Olatunji, the root of these issues lies in the disregard for consultation with professional engineering geologists, leading to failures in construction projects.
He suggests that the solution lies in ensuring proper geological assessments and using qualified professionals before commencing any construction work.
The call for a dedicated department in every state and the Ministry of Work to provide geotechnical information on sub-surface materials is rational and necessary.
It’s a step that would ensure the sustainability of construction projects and safeguard the lives and resources of the Nigerian people.
Moreover, the incoming administration should heed Prof. Olatunji’s call for special attention to critical sectors like the Ajaokuta Steel Company, oil and gas, environment, and water.
A coherent policy governing hydro-geophysics-related sectors would provide a solid framework for the sustainable development of these sectors.
The NMGS’s readiness to collaborate and advise indicates the society’s commitment to the nation’s growth.
The incoming administration should seize this opportunity and make the most of the expertise available to them.
It’s time for all hands to be on deck to drive Nigeria’s construction industry towards global best practices, ensuring a better and safer built environment for all Nigerians.
Nigerians must demand accountability and transparency from the incoming administration as consumers of these infrastructures.
Let us remain engaged in discussions about the quality and safety of our built environment.
For those in power, it’s time to take these concerns seriously and act decisively.
In the grand scheme of things, it’s not just about constructing buildings and roads; it’s about building a nation that values the lives and well-being of its citizens above all else.
We cannot afford to compromise on quality and safety.
Let’s build Nigeria right and build it well.
Did you know?
- Nigeria’s construction industry is one of the fastest growing in the world, with growth rates of 9.5% and an output value of $58.4bn in 2016, according to a report by Deloitte.
- The Ajaokuta Steel Company, mentioned by Prof. Olatunji, is considered the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialization and has the potential to generate significant economic growth and employment.
- Engineering geologists play a crucial role in construction projects, from initial site investigation to design and construction, ensuring structures’ safety, stability, and sustainability.
Yohaig NG is your go-to platform for the latest Naija news, providing a comprehensive range of topics and perspectives.
We value your thoughts and opinions.
Please feel free to share your views in the comment section below.