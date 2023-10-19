Inspector Detained for Celebratory Gunfire at Ladipo Market Reopening

The Lagos State Police Command has taken action against Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, who was captured in a widely circulated video firing his AK-47 rifle during the reopening celebrations of Ladipo Market. This incident led to the Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, ordering an immediate investigation into the matter.
Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, confirmed Kwanchi’s arrest. He mentioned that the Commissioner of Police for the Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Kwanchi for his unprofessional and dangerous conduct.
The police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining professionalism and have assured the public that such misconduct will not be tolerated.
Editorial:
The role of the police is to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. When an officer acts in a manner that contradicts this role, it erodes public trust in the institution. Celebratory gunfire, especially in a crowded market, is not only unprofessional but also poses significant risks to innocent bystanders.
Inspector Kwanchi’s actions at the Ladipo Market reopening are a stark reminder of the need for continuous training and reorientation of officers. The police force must uphold the highest standards of conduct, ensuring that officers understand the gravity of their responsibilities.
We hope that this incident serves as a lesson for all officers, emphasising the importance of professionalism and the potential consequences of their actions.
Did You Know?
- Ladipo Market in Lagos is renowned for being one of the largest auto spare parts markets in West Africa.
- Celebratory gunfire can lead to accidental injuries or even fatalities when bullets descend from the sky.
- The Lagos State Police Command is responsible for maintaining law and order in Lagos State, one of Nigeria’s most populous regions.
- The dangers of celebratory gunfire have been highlighted in various countries, leading to public awareness campaigns to curb the practice.
- The Nigerian Police Force has undergone various reforms over the years to improve its professionalism and public image.