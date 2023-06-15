Lagos Governor Expresses Condolences Over Kwara Boat Tragedy

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the recent boat accident in Kwara State. The tragic incident occurred in Egbu village, Patigi Local Government Area, claiming the lives of over 100 wedding guests.
In a personally signed condolence message, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his sympathy to the victims’ immediate families and the people of Kwara State. He also extended his condolences to his counterpart in Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).
Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the immense pain of losing a loved one, particularly in a tragic manner. He described the incident as disheartening, given that over a hundred lives were lost entirely. The governor expressed his sadness over the incident, stating that the victims were on a journey to celebrate a wedding when the tragedy struck.
Editorial
The recent boat tragedy in Kwara State, which claimed the lives of over 100 wedding guests, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved safety measures in our waterways. The incident, which has left many families in mourning, underscores the importance of ensuring adequate safety protocols for all forms of transportation.
While extending our sympathies to the victims’ families is crucial, taking proactive steps to prevent such incidents from recurring is equally essential. This includes ensuring that boats are in good condition, operators are adequately trained, and passengers are equipped with life jackets.
Furthermore, there is a need for increased investment in emergency response services.
A quick and effective response to accidents can significantly reduce the number of fatalities. Therefore, the government must prioritise providing well-equipped and well-trained emergency response teams.
Did You Know?
- Kwara State, located in Western Nigeria, is known as the ‘State of Harmony’.
- The state has a population of over 2.5 million people.
- Patigi Local Government Area, where the boat tragedy occurred, is one of the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State.
- Lagos State is the most populous city in Nigeria and the African continent.
