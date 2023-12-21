NAFDAC Destroys Counterfeit Goods Worth N16 Billion

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has recently destroyed counterfeit and expired products valued at approximately N16 billion. This action involved the disposal of 135 truckloads of these products, which stakeholders voluntarily submitted. The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, revealed this significant development during a meeting with journalists in Abuja.
Prof. Adeyeye detailed the agency’s enforcement activities, including raids across nine South East and South-South states where counterfeit Diageo products worth over N38 million were seized. In Lagos State and Abuja, operations led to recovering and seizing counterfeit products valued at over N200 million.
The NAFDAC DG also mentioned the agency’s recent initiative to ban and phase out certain pesticide active ingredients, including Paraquat, Chlorpyrifos, and Atrazine, as well as the phase-out of 12 other active ingredients. Additionally, four other substances were reclassified.
In digital advancements, the agency’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Unit has started digitizing a structured database of NAFDAC-approved human medicines from 2018 onwards, using the World Health Organization’s Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical classification.
Among the agency’s notable achievements this year, Prof. Adeyeye highlighted the approval of three vaccines: the R21 Malaria Vaccine, MPox, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines. She also celebrated the WHO pre-qualification of the Yaba, Lagos State drug laboratory.
Editorial:
NAFDAC’s recent destruction of counterfeit and expired products worth N16 billion is a testament to the agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health. This decisive action protects consumers from harmful products and sends a strong message to counterfeiters about the consequences of their illegal activities.
The agency’s proactive approach in conducting raids and enforcing regulations is crucial in the fight against counterfeit products. These efforts disrupt the supply chain of illegal goods and deter future violations. The focus on pesticides and the phase-out of harmful substances is particularly commendable, as it aligns with global health and environmental standards.
NAFDAC’s move towards digitization and the use of technology in monitoring approved medicines is a significant step forward. This modern approach enhances the efficiency and accuracy of the agency’s operations, ensuring that the Nigerian public has access to safe and effective medicines.
As NAFDAC continues to evolve and adapt to new challenges, its role in ensuring the health and safety of Nigerians remains more vital than ever. The agency’s actions not only protect public health but also contribute to the integrity and reliability of the Nigerian market.
Did You Know?
- NAFDAC was established in 1993 to regulate and control Nigeria’s manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and chemicals.
- Counterfeit products pose significant health risks and undermine public confidence in health systems.
- NAFDAC’s regulatory activities play a crucial role in Nigeria’s healthcare system, ensuring the availability of safe and quality products.
- The agency has been recognized for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting drug safety in Nigeria.
- NAFDAC’s work extends beyond Nigeria’s borders, collaborating with international organizations to ensure global health safety standards.