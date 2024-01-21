NAFDAC Investigates Claims of Toxic Plantain Chips Production

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is investigating a claim that has gone viral on social media, alleging oil adulterated with polythene in frying plantain chips. NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, stated that the agency is adopting a science-based approach to verify the authenticity of this claim before taking any action.
The viral post accused a woman of melting about five pieces of polythene, locally called “olonka rubber,” into oil before frying plantain chips. NAFDAC noted discrepancies in the timeline of the post and the lack of specific geographical information. Despite these uncertainties, the agency is committed to conducting a thorough laboratory investigation to ascertain the truth behind the allegation.
NAFDAC has advised the public to remain vigilant when purchasing food products, especially those regulated by the agency. Consumers are urged to buy only from reputable sources and to check for NAFDAC registration numbers on product labels. The agency also warned against products with suspicious packaging, objectionable smell or colour, or those offered at unrealistically low prices.
Reiterating its commitment to public health, NAFDAC assured that a comprehensive investigation into the claim will be conducted. The agency is determined to uncover the truth and take appropriate action based on scientific findings. In response to the same viral report, the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency has also cautioned consumers of fried plantains, popularly known as “plantain chips,” to be aware of any unwholesome practices in processing the plantains.
Editorial
The recent viral claim about using polythene-adulterated oil in frying plantain chips, now under investigation by NAFDAC, raises significant concerns about food safety and consumer protection in Nigeria. This incident underscores the critical role of regulatory agencies like NAFDAC in safeguarding public health and the importance of science-based approaches in addressing food safety concerns.
Food safety is a paramount concern that affects everyone. The potential health risks associated with consuming products prepared with contaminated or adulterated ingredients cannot be overstated. It is essential for regulatory bodies to swiftly and thoroughly investigate such claims to prevent any harm to the public. NAFDAC’s proactive stance in this situation is commendable, as it demonstrates the agency’s commitment to its mandate of ensuring the safety and quality of food and drugs consumed in Nigeria.
This incident also highlights the need for increased public awareness and education about food safety. Consumers must be vigilant and informed about the products they purchase and consume. The role of social media in spreading such claims further emphasizes the need for accurate information and responsible sharing of content related to public health.
As NAFDAC continues its investigation, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including food producers, sellers, and consumers, to collaborate in promoting food safety. Adherence to food safety standards and regulations is not just the responsibility of regulatory agencies but a collective effort that requires the active participation of everyone involved in the food supply chain.
Did You Know?
- NAFDAC, established in 1993, regulates and controls Nigeria’s manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and chemicals.
- Plantain chips are a popular snack in Nigeria, often made by frying thinly sliced plantains in oil.
- In Nigeria, “olonka rubber” is a polythene material commonly used in packaging.
- Food adulteration, which adds inferior or harmful substances to food, poses significant health risks and is a primary concern in food safety.
- NAFDAC has implemented various initiatives to enhance food safety in Nigeria, including public awareness campaigns and introducing technology-driven solutions for product verification.