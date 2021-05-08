No Casualties Reported in Abuja Tanker Explosion – Police Confirm

A state of alarm seized the residents of Gwagwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday following an explosion in the area.
Eyewitnesses reported that a tanker transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) experienced a mechanical issue. During the repair process, a spark ignited the gas, leading to the explosion and subsequent fire.
Fortunately, no casualties have been recorded, as police officers and members of the Federal Fire Service swiftly responded to the scene. They successfully extinguished the fire and restored control over the situation.
A police source who requested anonymity due to a lack of authorization to speak with the press elaborated on how the fire was managed.
“After receiving a distress call, the DPO immediately dispatched officers to the scene. We also coordinated with the Federal Fire Service, who arrived shortly after to aid in extinguishing the fire. We succeeded in containing the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighboring buildings, and making the area safe again for the residents,” the source reported.
The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.
“On the 9th of June 2023, a tanker carrying Liquified Petroleum Gas developed a mechanical fault near Gwagwa Primary School. While repair efforts were underway, a spark ignited an explosion and subsequent fire. Thankfully, no lives were lost,” Adeh said.
Gwagwa residents expressed gratitude to the police officers and the Federal Fire Service for their timely response and effective management of the incident.
Mrs Amina, a resident, shared,
“I was in my shop when I heard the explosion.
At first, I thought it was a bomb blast. But when I stepped outside, I saw the tanker ablaze. I was terrified, but the quick response from the police and fire service saved the day. We are grateful to them.”
The incident highlighted the potential risks tanker accidents pose to communities, underscoring the need for adequate safety measures to prevent such occurrences.
Editorial
Prompt Response: The Saving Grace in Abuja’s Tanker Explosion
A panic rocked the Gwagwa region in the Federal Capital Territory when an LPG tanker exploded, setting off a massive fire. But despite the imminent danger, swift response from police officers and the Federal Fire Service led to no casualties – a fortunate outcome in an otherwise dangerous situation.
Such incidents raise a question of utmost importance: are we doing enough to prevent such disasters?
It’s a stark reminder that despite advancements in technology, the human factor in safety protocols is of paramount importance.
While investigations are ongoing, it’s crucial to note the potential dangers posed by similar occurrences.
The constant transportation of hazardous substances like LPG necessitates stringent safety measures.
