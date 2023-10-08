Residents Battle Lagos Lawmaker Over Filling Station Construction

Residents of Irawo Osan, Omotayo, and Idowu Layemo Estate in the Alapere area of Lagos State are engulfed in fear and apprehension due to the construction of a filling station, allegedly owned by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
The station, which is near Gladys Primary School, a church, and a diagnostics centre, has sparked concerns among the inhabitants due to its location in a densely populated residential area.
The construction, which began in 2018, has been met with resistance from the residents, who have expressed their worries about potential disasters that could arise from such a business setup in the vicinity.
The residents have reportedly made several attempts to halt the construction through protests and petitions to relevant authorities since its inception. They have cited health, safety, and environmental risks as major concerns, pointing out the proximity of the station to other establishments and residential buildings.
Despite their efforts, which include legal actions and appeals to the government, the construction of the filling station has persisted, with work reportedly continuing, especially during nighttime.
The residents, who have sought redress in court, have accused the lawmaker of using his political influence to disregard regulations and community safety.
They allege that the lawmaker has not only ignored their pleas and protests but has also boasted about his political influence, ensuring the continuation of the project despite the ongoing legal and communal disputes.
The case, which has been brought before Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, is yet to bring a resolution or halt to the construction activities.
Editorial
The ongoing construction of a filling station in a densely populated residential area in Lagos, amidst vehement protests and legal actions from residents, underscores a blatant disregard for communal safety and environmental guidelines.
This situation is not only a potential hazard but also a stark representation of how political influence can be wielded to bypass regulations and community concerns.
We believe that the safety and well-being of residents should be paramount and supersede any economic or personal gains that may be derived from such projects.
Regulatory bodies and government agencies must uphold and enforce regulations without bias or partiality, ensuring that no individual, regardless of their political or social standing, is allowed to jeopardise the safety and peace of a community for personal gain.
The government, regulatory bodies, and judiciary must stand firm, ensuring that the rule of law prevails and that the safety and concerns of the residents are not only heard but duly acted upon. It is crucial to send a clear message that the well-being of citizens cannot be compromised and that no individual is above the law and communal safety.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous city in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- The construction of filling stations in residential areas can pose significant environmental, health, and safety risks, especially in densely populated areas.
- Legal battles between residents and developers over construction projects, especially those perceived as hazardous, are not uncommon in various parts of the world.
- Regulatory bodies have guidelines and stipulations regarding the establishment of potentially hazardous businesses, like filling stations, in proximity to residential areas, schools, and health facilities.
- Community protests and legal actions have, in some instances globally, led to the halting or relocation of construction projects deemed hazardous or unsuitable for particular locations.