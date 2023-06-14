Tinubu Grieves Over Kwara Boat Tragedy, Calls for Comprehensive Probe

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sorrow over the recent boat disaster in Kwara State, which resulted in losing at least 100 lives. He has called on the relevant authorities to investigate the accident’s immediate and underlying causes thoroughly.
Furthermore, he has ordered immediate assistance and support for the survivors and the victims’ families.
The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.
The statement, titled ‘President Tinubu mourns victims of Kwara boat accident, orders a thorough investigation,’ comes in the wake of the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of over 100 wedding guests in Egbu village, Patigi Local Government Area of the state.
President Tinubu said, “The news of the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of our people in Kwara State deeply saddens me. The fact that the victims were guests at a wedding ceremony makes the unfortunate accident even more heartbreaking.”
He extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragic accident. He also sympathised with the government and people of Kwara State, praying that those who lost loved ones find comfort in these challenging times.
President Tinubu urged the Kwara State Government and relevant Federal Government agencies to investigate the boat accident’s circumstances.
He assured that his administration would address the challenges of inland water transportation in the country to ensure strict adherence to safety and operational standards.
Editorial
The recent boat tragedy in Kwara State is a stark reminder of the urgent need to improve safety standards in our inland water transportation system. The loss of over 100 lives in a single incident is heartbreaking and unacceptable.
It indicates that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of our people.
While we mourn the loss of these lives, it is crucial that we also take this as a wake-up call. The government, both at the state and federal levels, must work together to ensure such tragedies do not occur again. This includes conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and taking necessary measures to prevent future occurrences.
However, it is not enough to merely investigate and make promises. Action must be taken. The government should consider implementing stricter regulations for boat operators, including regular inspections of vessels and mandatory safety training for all operators.
Additionally, a comprehensive review of our emergency response system should ensure that help can arrive quickly.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 10,000 km of waterways that can be used for transportation.
- Boat accidents in Nigeria have claimed hundreds of lives in the past decade.
- The use of life jackets is not mandatory in all states in Nigeria.
