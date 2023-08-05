Uncertified Contractor Linked to Fatal Elevator Accident in Lagos

The Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, revealed that an uncertified contractor installed the elevator malfunction leading to the tragic death of Dr Diaso Vwaere.
During a news conference, Ahmad disclosed that the elevator failed to work at its unveiling in June 2021.
The contractor blamed the failure on an inadequate power supply from the generator used at the event.
Ahmad emphasized that regular maintenance was supposed to be conducted every four weeks for optimal performance.
He called for the arrest of the contractor, installers, and others involved, insisting that they should face legal consequences if found guilty.
The Chairman also highlighted ongoing infrastructural challenges at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, since its rehabilitation from 2015 to 2016.
He urged the state government to install a new elevator through a certified installer and ensure regular maintenance.
Ahmad also advocated immortalizing Vwaere to preserve her memory and support her family, hoping the Guild would follow up on the investigation to ensure justice.
The incident led to the death of Vwaere, a medical house officer when the elevator crashed in the staff quarters of the General Hospital.
Her colleagues staged a peaceful protest, and the Nigerian Medical Association directed doctors in three government hospitals on Lagos Island to go on an indefinite strike over her death.
Editorial
The tragic death of Dr Diaso Vwaere in a malfunctioning elevator is a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety standards and regulations.
The revelation that an uncertified contractor was responsible for the installation raises serious questions about oversight and accountability within the system.
While the contractor’s explanation of inadequate power supply may hold some truth, it does not absolve them of the responsibility to ensure the elevator’s proper functioning. As emphasized by Dr Ahmad, regular maintenance is a fundamental aspect of safety that appears to have been neglected.
The state government must take immediate action to rectify the situation, not only by installing a new elevator through a certified installer but also by implementing stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The call to immortalize Vwaere is a fitting tribute but must be accompanied by concrete actions to ensure her death is not in vain.
The indefinite strike by doctors is an understandable reaction to a system that seems to have failed one of its own.
However, the strike also affects patients who rely on these hospitals for care.
A swift resolution is needed that addresses the medical community’s concerns while also considering the needs of the public.
Did You Know?
- Elevator safety standards are governed by specific regulations that must be followed during installation and maintenance.
- Regular maintenance of elevators is crucial for optimal performance and safety, usually conducted every four weeks.
- The tragic incident led to an indefinite strike by doctors in three government hospitals on Lagos Island, highlighting the broader implications of safety negligence.
- Uncertified contractors pose significant risks to public safety, as they may lack the necessary skills and knowledge to comply with safety standards.
- The call to immortalize Dr Vwaere reflects a desire to remember her contributions and ensure lessons are learned from her tragic death.
About Yohaig NG
Stay updated with the latest Naija news through Yohaig NG – benefit from comprehensive national and international events coverage, insightful analysis, and engaging commentary.
Explore diverse topics ranging from politics to entertainment, and engage with the news that matters to you. Leave your comments and join the conversation today.