Lagos State HoS Stresses Public Service’s Role in Private Sector Growth

Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, emphasizes the importance of public service for a thriving private sector. He makes this statement during an induction programme for senior civil servants.

The event occurred at the Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre in Magodo.

Muri-Okunola introduces the acronym KSA, which stands for Knowledge, Skills, and Attitude. He argues that attitude is the most crucial factor among the three.

It plays a significant role in determining one’s progress in service. The Head of Service insists that civil servants must be proactive to ensure the system benefits the private sector.

Editorial:
The Symbiotic Relationship Between Public and Private Sectors

The recent comments by Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, shed light on a critical aspect of governance. The effectiveness of the public sector has a direct impact on the success of the private sector.

This relationship is often overlooked, yet it is vital for the overall economic health of a nation.

Muri-Okunola’s focus on attitude as a critical component in public service is noteworthy. It suggests that the mindset of civil servants can significantly influence the efficiency of governance.

Therefore, it’s crucial to cultivate a culture of excellence and accountability within the public sector.

The induction programme for senior civil servants is a step in the right direction. However, such initiatives should be ongoing and not just one-off events.

Continuous training and development are essential for maintaining a high standard of public service, which in turn fosters a robust private sector.

Did You Know?

  • Lagos State is the economic hub of Nigeria, contributing about 30% of the country’s GDP.
  • The concept of “public service” dates back to ancient civilizations, where it was considered a noble profession.
  • Public sector efficiency is closely monitored and linked to economic performance in many developed countries.
  • The acronym KSA is commonly used in human resource management to evaluate employees.
  • A study shows that countries with efficient public services tend to have higher levels of citizen satisfaction.

Author

Related Posts

