NBA-SPIDEL Appeals to President Tinubu on Fuel Subsidy Removal Impact

The Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has urged President Bola Tinubu to implement immediate measures to alleviate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, stating that Nigerians are enduring hardship. The section’s chairman, Monday Ubani, voiced this appeal during a briefing in Lagos.
Ubani criticised the president’s approach to the fuel subsidy removal, stating that it has resulted in pain and hardship for Nigerians.
“Although many Nigerians may not fully comprehend the enormous scam that the subsidy represents in the oil sector, the removal process was flawed,” he said.
“This has led to severe consequences and has impacted the helpless citizens who are always the victims of such ill-conceived government policies.”
Ubani emphasised that the president must understand the extent of the suffering caused by the sudden fuel subsidy removal. He argued that a salary increase for civil servants, who represent a small fraction of the population compared to the millions outside government employment, would not be sufficient to address the current crisis.
Ubani called for the implementation of more comprehensive and well-planned economic packages to mitigate the harsh effects of the new policy.
“The president must seek wisdom and appropriate advice to navigate the current deadlock the country finds itself in,” Ubani added.
Despite his criticisms, Ubani commended the president’s decision to remove the Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, and called for a thorough investigation of the apex bank chief.
He also called for an investigation into the aviation ministry.
Editorial
The removal of the fuel subsidy is a contentious issue that has sparked widespread debate and concern.
While the government’s intention to eliminate a system riddled with corruption is commendable, the abrupt removal of the subsidy has left many Nigerians grappling with increased hardship.
It is crucial for the government to understand the impact of such policies on the citizens and to implement measures to mitigate their effects. A salary increase for civil servants is not enough.
Comprehensive economic packages need to be developed to cushion the effects of the new policy.
The government must seek informed advice and take decisive action to navigate the current impasse.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth largest in the world.
- The Nigerian government has been subsidising fuel for several decades.
- The removal of the fuel subsidy is expected to save the government billions of naira.
