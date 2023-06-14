Olubadan Calls on Immigration Service to Expedite Passport Issuance

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, has urged the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to address the delays in issuing international passports.
This advice was given during a visit by the new NIS Comptroller in Oyo State, Mr Mohammed Umar.
Oba Balogun stated that as a right of every citizen, obtaining an international passport should not be a complex process.
He expressed concern over the lengthy waiting periods experienced by applicants, which he believes does not reflect well on the agency.
The Olubadan encouraged the new Comptroller to utilise the new passport office in Oyo town to expedite passport issuance and alleviate applicants’ frustrations.
He also praised the NIS for combating irregular migration and human trafficking.
Editorial
The delay in issuing international passports is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed swiftly.
It’s a fundamental right of every citizen to possess this document, and obtaining it should not be an arduous task.
The lengthy waiting periods not only inconvenience applicants but also cast a negative light on the efficiency of the Nigerian Immigration Service.
We urge the new NIS Comptroller in Oyo State to take immediate action to expedite the process.
The new passport office in Oyo town presents an excellent opportunity to streamline operations and reduce waiting times.
We also commend the NIS for its ongoing efforts to tackle the issues of irregular migration and human trafficking.
These are significant challenges that require constant vigilance and effective strategies.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the seventh-most populous country in the world, with an estimated population of over 200 million people.
- The Nigerian passport currently ranks 97th in terms of travel freedom according to the Henley Passport Index.
- The Nigerian Immigration Service was established in 1963, shortly after Nigeria gained independence.
Yohaig NG is your one-stop platform for the latest and most relevant Nigerian news.
We provide real-time updates on various topics, ensuring you’re always informed about what’s happening in Nigeria.
Our news is sourced from reliable outlets, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content, share their opinions, and contribute to the conversation.
Stay updated with the latest Naija news today on Yohaig NG, and let us know what you think!