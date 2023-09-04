Adeboye Foresees Naira Surpassing Dollar in Strength

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, predicts a strong comeback for the Naira against the U.S. dollar. The current black market rate for the dollar is about N915 to N918.
This rate has negatively impacted businesses and the cost of living in Nigeria, especially with the recent removal of fuel subsidies.
During the church’s monthly Thanksgiving service themed ‘Uncommon Miracles,’ Adeboye expressed optimism. He recalled a time when the Naira competed favourably with the U.S. dollar.
“The days when the Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return,” he assured.
Adeboye emphasized the unique nature of miracles, stating that they are often difficult to comprehend.
He shared personal testimonies of unusual miracles he has experienced, which many find hard to believe.
Editorial:
The Power of Optimism in Economic Recovery
Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s prediction about the Naira’s resurgence may seem overly optimistic to some, but it serves as a beacon of hope in a time of economic uncertainty.
The fluctuating currency rates and the removal of fuel subsidies have hit Nigerians hard.
However, optimism, especially from influential figures, can significantly boost morale and encourage investment.
While faith alone won’t solve economic issues, a collective belief in a better future can drive initiatives and policies that lead to improvement.
The government should seize this moment of public attention to lay out concrete plans for economic recovery.
Did You Know?
- The Naira was introduced in 1973, replacing the Nigerian pound.
- Nigeria has one of the largest economies in Africa, with a GDP of over $450 billion.
- The term “Naira” is derived from “Nigeria,” while “Kobo,” its subunit, comes from the English word “Copper.”
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is responsible for issuing the Naira and regulating its value.
- 2020 Nigeria entered its second recession in five years, mainly due to falling oil prices.