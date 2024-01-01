Adeboye Predicts Tougher Times Before Improvement in 2024

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has offered a prophetic outlook for 2024, indicating that Nigerians should brace for more challenging times before things improve. During the crossover night service at Redemption City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye shared his prophecies for the new year.
He stated, “For Nigeria, the wind is already blowing. The wind is blowing. Everything God is saying is centred around that little sentence. The wind is blowing; include in your prayers that the wind will blow you well. Things will get worse before they get better. Things will get a little hotter before it gets better.”
Adeboye encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful and seize the opportunities that will arise this year. He predicted that some individuals who start the year as nobodies will become significant before mid-year. Additionally, he foretold divine interventions in parts of the world currently experiencing turmoil.
On a global scale, Adeboye prophesied breakthroughs in treating diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension. He emphasized the importance of divine intervention in regions facing significant challenges.
Adeboye’s prophecies for 2023 included a relatively more peaceful world and a year full of opportunities. He also predicted that many troublemakers would lose their ability to cause trouble, a prophecy he called his favourite.
Editorial
Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s prophetic message for 2024 serves as both a warning and a beacon of hope for Nigerians. His prediction of more challenging times before an eventual improvement calls for resilience and preparedness. In a nation grappling with various challenges, such a prophecy underscores the need for steadfastness and faith.
Adeboye’s emphasis on the ‘wind blowing’ metaphorically speaks to the inevitability of change and the importance of being spiritually and mentally prepared for it. His encouragement to include prayers for positive outcomes in the face of adversity is a reminder of the power of faith and optimism.
The prophecy of significant breakthroughs in treating diseases like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension internationally is particularly heartening. It offers hope for advancements in medical science and the potential relief for millions suffering from these ailments.
Adeboye’s message also highlights the interconnectedness of global events and the impact of divine intervention in resolving conflicts and crises. His predictions point towards a year where individuals and nations must navigate challenges with wisdom and hope for divine guidance.
As Nigerians and the global community step into 2024, Adeboye’s prophecies invite reflection on the role of faith in overcoming difficulties. They also remind us of the potential for significant positive changes and breakthroughs amidst challenges. In a world of uncertainty, such prophetic insights offer a perspective that balances realism with hope.
Did You Know?
- Pastor Enoch Adeboye has been the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God since 1981.
- The Redeemed Christian Church of God is one of the largest Pentecostal churches in Nigeria and has a global presence.
- Annual crossover night services are significant events in many Nigerian churches, where leaders share prophecies and messages for the new year.
- Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, faces various challenges, including economic instability, security issues, and health crises.
- Breakthroughs in medical research for diseases like cancer and diabetes have been a global focus, with significant investments in finding more effective treatments.