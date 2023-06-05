Bandits Release Kidnapped Worshippers after Muslim Community Pays Ransom

The final 16 hostages taken from a Kaduna State church were liberated on Sunday when a local Muslim community raised funds and procured a motorcycle to meet the bandits’ ransom demands.
The bandits had abducted 40 worshippers at Bege Baptist Church, Madala, near Buruku in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state during a Sunday service on 7th May 2023. However, several of the victims had managed to escape over time, leaving 16 individuals in the clutches of the bandits.
During a press briefing on Monday, Rev John Joseph Hayab, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Kaduna State, expressed his profound gratitude towards the local Muslim community.
He noted that the community near the kidnapped worshippers had pooled resources to buy a motorcycle and raise the money necessary for the hostages’ release.
“Their actions demonstrate the goodness, sincerity, and deep concern of our neighbours for their abducted brothers and sisters,” Hayab said. “Their hope is for us all to live in peace and harmony.”
According to Hayab, the Muslim community in Madala exemplifies the unity and peaceful coexistence crucial for the state’s overall development. He commended their actions, emphasising that education is not a prerequisite for empathy and kindness.
“We should all strive to be our brothers’ keepers, working together to eradicate insecurity in all corners of the country,” Hayab urged.
The recently freed worshippers have since rejoined their families, and those who sustained injuries during their ordeal are receiving necessary medical treatment in the hospital.
Editorial
An Exemplary Act of Unity: Combating Insecurity Together
A recent act of solidarity in Kaduna State, where a Muslim community secured the release of kidnapped Christian worshippers, is a stark reminder of our shared humanity. In the face of rising insecurity, this selfless act emphasises that unity and cooperation are more potent than divisive elements.
It’s undeniable that the incidence of kidnapping raises concerns about the country’s insecurity level. However, it’s equally crucial to highlight the constructive actions of ordinary citizens who strive to alleviate the impacts of these issues.
By taking decisive action, the Muslim community in Madala set an impressive precedent for empathy and unity, contributing to ransom funds and even purchasing a motorcycle to secure the safe return of their neighbours.
This does not absolve the government of its duty to safeguard citizens. The government should intensify efforts to enhance security measures, invest in surveillance systems, and equip security forces to better respond to such threats.
Yet, the hope for a better Nigeria emerges in these moments of unity and compassion. A collective stand against insecurity, as shown by the Muslim community in Madala, is an essential part of the solution. This is an appeal to citizens nationwide to maintain and replicate such gestures, fostering peace and unity in our various communities.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, located in Northwestern Nigeria, has a diverse ethnic population with over 60 ethnic groups.
- The Hausa and Fulani predominantly occupy the state.
- The predominant religions in Kaduna State are Islam and Christianity.
- The Chikun Local Government Area, where the incident occurred, is one of the 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.
- Insecurity, especially kidnapping for ransom, has recently been a significant challenge in Nigeria.
