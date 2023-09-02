Bishop Oyedepo Explains Why He Owns Multiple Private Jets

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, reveals the reason behind his ownership of multiple private jets. According to Oyedepo, it’s a result of divine blessings.
In a recent sermon, he states that his church is now “changing planes like bicycles” due to God’s blessings.
Oyedepo shares that when God first told him he would fly, he didn’t pursue it with human effort.
“God told us we are going to fly; if He left us to plan to fly, it won’t enter our budget in the next ten years,” he says.
He adds that they didn’t pray for planes; they simply received them as blessings.
Regarding the Ark Project, Oyedepo says there’s been no pressure on anyone for offerings. He notes that despite the fluctuating dollar-to-naira rate, the project has faced no financial strain.
On the topic of tithes, Oyedepo stresses that those who pay their tithes don’t lack, citing American billionaire John D. Rockefeller as an example.
Editorial:
The Intersection of Faith and Wealth: A Closer Look at Bishop Oyedepo’s Private Jets
The revelation by Bishop David Oyedepo about his fleet of private jets has ignited a debate about the intersection of faith and wealth. While some may argue that such opulence contradicts the teachings of humility in religious texts, others see it as a manifestation of divine blessings.
The question then arises: where do we draw the line between faith-based prosperity and excessive materialism?
Oyedepo’s justification for his fleet of jets is rooted in the belief that they are divine blessings. However, this raises ethical questions about the distribution of wealth within religious organizations.
Should the focus be on amassing wealth or on using resources for broader community development?
The Ark Project, another venture by Oyedepo, seems to be progressing without financial hiccups, despite the economic challenges facing Nigeria. This could be seen as a testament to effective financial management or as a sign of misplaced priorities.
Either way, it’s a topic that warrants further scrutiny, especially in a country grappling with economic and social challenges.
Did You Know?
- Bishop David Oyedepo is considered one of the wealthiest pastors in the world.
- The Living Faith Church Worldwide has a presence in over 65 countries.
- Private jet ownership among religious leaders is a subject of debate globally.
- John D. Rockefeller, cited by Oyedepo, was a devout Baptist and philanthropist.
- The Ark Project is one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by a religious organization in Nigeria.