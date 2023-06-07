El-Rufai Accused of Misrepresenting Muslim Community by CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the recent governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, of manipulating public sentiment with his recent remarks. CAN allege that El-Rufai’s comments did not reflect the Muslim community’s views in Kaduna and throughout Nigeria but were an attempt to further his agenda.
John Joseph Hayab, the CAN chairman in Kaduna state, voiced these concerns during an interview on Arise TV this week. Hayab’s comments were prompted by a video of El-Rufai that has recently gone viral. In the video, El-Rufai claims that a Muslim-Muslim ticket was crucial for APC’s success in Kaduna and Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.
Speaking to a gathering of Muslim clerics in Kaduna, El-Rufai stated,
“Despite all the ethic gathering and despite the use of religion that was used, God gave Asiwaju Tinubu Victory.”
Responding to El-Rufai’s remarks, Hayab emphasised the unchanged character of the former governor, suggesting that the comments reflected his enduring mindset. Furthermore, he accused El-Rufai of harbouring an inferiority complex and attempting to overcompensate with bold, divisive statements.
The CAN chairman further underlined the broad-based support for Tinubu, asserting that a collective voting effort, including considerable Christian support, drove the former Lagos governor’s victory.
Hayab cited victories in majority-Christian states like Benue and Rivers as evidence of this claim.
In response to El-Rufai’s comments, Hayab advised members of the CAN to dismiss them, stating that the former governor was merely seeking attention. He emphasised his faith in the new governor, Uba Sani, to unite the state and raise it to new heights while characterising El-Rufai’s remarks as a mere ploy.
Hayab concluded by reaffirming CAN’s commitment to peaceful interfaith relations, assuring Muslims that they knew El-Rufai did not speak for them and would not let his comments affect their view of the Muslim community.
Editorial
Stewardship, not Division: Addressing the Role of Leaders in Nigeria’s Interfaith Dialogue
In the wake of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s controversial comments regarding the significance of Muslim leadership, it is clear that the role of leaders in Nigeria’s interfaith dialogue is an issue that requires examination. Such remarks, while presumably intended to foster unity within the Muslim community, may instead be perceived as sowing discord among Nigeria’s diverse faith communities.
El-Rufai’s detractors, including the Christian Association of Nigeria, accuse him of pursuing a personal agenda rather than promoting harmony. As the immediate past governor of Kaduna, El-Rufai possesses considerable influence, and his words hold weight.
In making claims that seemingly attribute political success to religious alignment, El-Rufai might unintentionally stoke religious tensions, potentially undermining the delicate interfaith balance within Nigeria’s diverse population.
One cannot ignore religious leaders’ crucial role in shaping public discourse. While El-Rufai’s statements, as per CAN’s analysis, may not reflect the views of all Muslims, they still garner attention and can provoke reactions.
This issue prompts a crucial question: What responsibility do leaders bear in promoting religious harmony within their jurisdictions? To what extent should their public discourse promote unity rather than division?
Undeniably, leaders, by their positions, bear an enormous responsibility to foster a sense of unity and mutual respect amongst diverse communities.
A more balanced approach to interfaith dialogue is warranted, underscoring our shared Nigerian identity rather than focusing exclusively on religious differences. By focusing on common goals and mutual respect, leaders can help foster an environment that facilitates peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s varied religious communities.
In light of this, it is crucial that we, as the public, hold our leaders to account.
By scrutinising the words and actions of those in power, we can ensure they contribute positively to interfaith dialogue and harmony.
The goal is not to suppress the discussion of religious issues but to ensure it is conducted to respect all faiths and promote unity.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is one of the most religiously diverse nations in the world, with Christianity and Islam as its two major religions.
- According to a Pew Research Center report, Nigeria is nearly equally split between Christianity and Islam, with approximately 49.3% of the population identifying as Christian and 48.8% as Muslim.
- Kaduna State, often called the Centre of Learning, is renowned for its rich diversity and is a significant religious hub in Nigeria.
