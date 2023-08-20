Kumuyi Thanks Apostolic Faith Official for His Spiritual Change

The Deeper Life Christian Ministry is currently aflutter with excitement. This comes after Pastor William Kumuyi, the church’s General Superintendent, highlighted the role of Pa Elijah Dosunmu, a former official of The Apostolic Faith.
Now 83 and running a school in Lagos, Dosunmu was pivotal in guiding Kumuyi towards his spiritual path. Kumuyi shared this heartwarming tale during the church’s private 50th-anniversary event in Gbagada, Lagos State.
Kumuyi, previously a drummer at the Cherubim and Seraphim church, recalled a unique agreement. He would attend The Apostolic Faith if Dosunmu visited his church.
Initially, Kumuyi found The Apostolic Faith’s atmosphere too subdued. It was a stark contrast to the vibrant energy of his church.
However, repeated visits began to change Kumuyi’s viewpoint. By 5th April 1964, he had a spiritual epiphany and embraced Christianity wholeheartedly. Dosunmu’s role was not just that of an introducer.
He mentored Kumuyi, teaching him gospel songs and providing unwavering support during tumultuous times.
When Kumuyi faced the threat of excommunication due to his evangelistic activities, Dosunmu’s loyalty never wavered. Despite his esteemed position in The Apostolic Faith, Dosunmu chose Kumuyi’s side. This decision showcased his unwavering commitment to Kumuyi’s spiritual journey.
Their bond is also rooted in the history of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry. Dosunmu was among the first 15 members and served as the inaugural choir master when the church was established in 1973.
Editorial:
The tale of Pastor William Kumuyi and Pa Elijah Dosunmu is a story of spiritual awakening and a testament to the power of mentorship and guidance.
Every individual’s faith journey is unique, filled with moments of doubt, reflection, and enlightenment.
Kumuyi’s initial hesitation towards The Apostolic Faith and his eventual embrace of its teachings highlight the importance of patience and understanding in spiritual mentorship.
Dosunmu’s approach, devoid of force or judgment, allowed Kumuyi to find his path organically, emphasising that accurate spiritual guidance is about leading by example and not imposition.
Furthermore, Dosunmu’s unwavering support for Kumuyi during his challenging times, even at the risk of his standing within The Apostolic Faith, showcases the depth of their bond.
It’s a reminder that proper mentorship goes beyond mere guidance; it’s about standing by someone, especially during their most challenging times.
This story inspires all, highlighting the significance of patience, understanding, and unwavering support in guiding someone on their spiritual journey.
It calls for leaders and mentors in all spheres to lead with compassion, understanding, and commitment.
Did You Know?
- Pastor William Kumuyi is at the helm of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, a church with a vast global following.
- The Apostolic Faith stands out for its calm and reflective services.
- Pa Elijah Dosunmu was instrumental in the foundational days of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry.
- Kumuyi’s spiritual journey was not without its trials, notably a significant excommunication.
- The bond between Kumuyi and Dosunmu underscores the importance of mentorship in spiritual and personal growth.