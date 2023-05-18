Lagos Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria Mourns Late Prelate Sunday Kofi-Mbang

The Lagos Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the death of Prelate Sunday Kofi-Mbang, 85, who passed away on May 17.
In a conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of CAN, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, I fondly remembered Mbang, the former prelate of the Methodist Church and former President of CAN, as a peaceful and skilled man in crisis resolution.
During his leadership tenure, Bishop Adegbite praised Mbang’s successful resolution of a long-standing 30-year crisis in the Methodist Church.
Mbang was lauded for his leadership in Nigeria and across the African continent, and his peaceful nature won him wide recognition and following. In addition, his deep scriptural knowledge, demonstrated by his fluency in preaching in Hebrew and the Old Testament, as well as his fervent and impactful prayers, were highly appreciated by his followers.
Bishop Adegbite highlighted Mbang’s 22-year tenure as a church leader, which he described as impressive and unlikely to be surpassed. During his time as CAN president, Mbang effectively utilized his position to confront the military, compelling a transition of power to the civilian populace in 1999.
Adegbite, himself an Archbishop of the Methodist Church, prayed for Nigeria to be blessed with more individuals like Mbang, particularly in the current transitional phase of the country. He further prayed for the peaceful repose of Mbang’s soul and forgiveness of his shortcomings.
Editor’s Take: A Life Well-Lived: Remembering Prelate Sunday Kofi-Mbang
Prelate, Sunday Kofi-Mbang’s death is not just a loss to the Methodist Church and the Christian Association of Nigeria but to the entire country.
His years of dedicated service to the church and the larger society testify to a life of devotion, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to justice and peace.
His remarkable accomplishments, particularly his resolution of a long-standing crisis in the Methodist Church and his instrumental role in the transition from military to civilian rule in 1999, will remain etched in Nigeria’s history.
Prelate Mbang’s life and legacy are an inspiring reminder of the profound difference one can make, and his memory will continue to inspire and guide future generations.
Did You Know?
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is an umbrella organization containing numerous Christian denominations in Nigeria, established in 1976.
