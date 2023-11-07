Nigeria Listed Among Top Persecutors of Christians in 2023

In a concerning revelation, the International Christian Concern’s (ICC) report for 2023 has placed Nigeria on its list of the most dangerous countries for Christians. This report comes even though the U.S. Department of State has not yet designated Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’. The ICC’s findings paint a grim picture, suggesting that being a Christian in Nigeria could be considered the riskiest in the world.
The report cites 55 attacks within a span of four months, from March to July, which resulted in the tragic loss of 549 Christian lives. Notable among these were the arson of a Catholic seminary, the murder of a seminarian in Kaduna State, and the brutal killing of over 20 villagers in Plateau State by extremist militants in August.
The report attributes a significant portion of this persecution to terrorist groups like Boko Haram, which has caused more than 38,000 deaths in the past 12 years, and the implementation of Sharia law in 12 northern states of Nigeria. The ICC’s report starkly states, “Whether the world acknowledges it or not, Nigeria has become a burial ground for Christians.”
Alongside Nigeria, the report also names nine other countries as oppressive towards Christians, including North Korea, India, Iran, China, Pakistan, Eritrea, Algeria, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan. It outlines patterns of religious suppression, forced labour, violence, and stringent legal restrictions in these nations.
Additionally, the ICC report calls out six entities, including the Allied Democratic Forces and Al-Shabab, as significant oppressors of religious freedom and minorities. Five individuals, including Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping, are also identified as top persecutors globally.
Despite the dire circumstances outlined in the report, Nigeria has not been officially designated by the U.S. as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’. The ICC’s findings underscore an urgent need for international awareness and intervention to combat the severe persecution of Christians in Nigeria and the other countries mentioned.
Editorial
We, as a collective voice, must confront the harrowing reality presented in the ICC’s 2023 report. The persecution of Christians in Nigeria is not just a religious issue; it is a human rights crisis that demands global attention. The report is not merely a collection of statistics; it is a distressing narrative of lives lost, communities shattered, and a nation grappling with the spectre of religious intolerance.
The international community, particularly influential bodies like the U.S. Department of State, must take a more proactive stance. The absence of Nigeria from the list of ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ is not just an oversight; it is a failure to recognise and respond to the plight of millions. This lack of designation may inadvertently signal to the perpetrators that their actions will be met with silence and inaction.
We believe that to stem this tide of violence, there must be a concerted effort to address the root causes of religious persecution. This includes tackling the ideologies that fuel extremism, providing support for victims, and ensuring that those responsible for such heinous acts are held accountable. It is not enough to condemn; we must act. The Nigerian government, along with international allies, needs to implement strategies that protect religious minorities and promote religious freedom.
Our call to action is clear: the world must not turn a blind eye. The stories of those who suffer must be told, and their voices must be heard. It is time to move beyond reports and into a realm of tangible change. Only then can we hope to see a future where all Nigerians, regardless of faith, can live without fear.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the largest Christian population of any African country, with over 80 million adherents, reflecting a diverse tapestry of faith that spans across various denominations.
- The concept of ‘religious freedom’ is enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution, yet the reality on the ground often starkly contrasts with these legal provisions.
- Boko Haram, one of the groups responsible for Christian persecution in Nigeria, translates to “Western education is forbidden”, indicating the group’s opposition to any influence considered non-Islamic.
- Sharia law, which contributes to the persecution of Christians, is implemented in full or in part in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states, primarily in the northern region where Islam is the dominant religion.
- Despite the violence, Nigeria has a rich history of interfaith dialogue and peacebuilding efforts, with many organisations working tirelessly to promote religious harmony in the country.