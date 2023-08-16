Nigeria Prepares to Host Landmark Catholic Communications Assembly

Nigeria is gearing up to welcome Catholic bishops and communication specialists across Africa.
The occasion?
The 50th anniversary of the Pan African Episcopal Committee for Social Communications (CEPACS).
The event, scheduled from November 18-21, 2023, in Lagos, promises a significant gathering.
Attendees will include Bishops’ chairmen from every African region, key figures from the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), and representatives from various African communication entities.
CEPACS, established in 1973 by SECAM, champions contemporary mass communication methods for evangelisation.
Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, President of CEPACS, emphasised the importance of the event.
To ensure the celebration’s success, he has set up a local organising committee in Lagos consisting of communication experts, both clergy and laity.
The committee’s leadership includes Sir Robert Soji Olagunju and Chartered Accountant John I. Nejoh.
The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) anticipates hosting delegates, including esteemed church officials from Vatican City, Rome.
The Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins expressed his support for the event and the selection of Lagos as the venue.
Editorial:
The decision to host the 50th anniversary of CEPACS in Nigeria is a testament to the country’s growing influence in religious communication.
As the continent grapples with the challenges of the digital age, the role of religious institutions in guiding and informing the masses becomes even more critical.
The event celebrates a milestone and underscores the importance of effective communication in fostering unity, understanding, and spiritual growth.
It’s an opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its commitment to these ideals and to strengthen ties with other African nations.
