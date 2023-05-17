Religion Should Be Included in Census Data, Urges Cardinal Onaiyekan

Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, advocated including religion in census data collection.
He expressed this view while speaking at a round table event that brought together traditional and interfaith leaders, focusing on improving human capital development through girl-child education, held in Abuja on Wednesday.
The Cardinal argued that if a census can document tribe and place of birth, it should also account for religious affiliation, given the pivotal role religion plays in the lives of Nigerians.
“Our country has always been reluctant to incorporate religion in our census. I am among those who believe that religion is an important aspect of our lives in this country, and to conduct a census without reflecting it means we are overlooking a significant reality. If it includes tribe and place of birth, it should include religion,” Onaiyekan stated.
The Prelate commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to postpone the census, citing poor timing, and urged the next administration to conduct the census properly.
“We don’t have too many people in Nigeria; even if we are 250 million, we are not too many. Our problem is not that we have too many human beings, but that these human beings are not properly cared for and managed,” he said.
Similarly, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera, emphasised the need for a conducive census environment.
On another note, the National Population Commission Chairman, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, underscored the importance of educating girls to at least a secondary level, stating that it will enhance the quality and standard of living.
“When we educate girls, the entire nation becomes educated; the quality and standards of living of everyone improve, our society and communities become well organized and experience progress and enjoy peace; women will stop dying through pregnancy and childbirth because they will marry and start having children when they are psychologically, physically, and emotionally mature and prepared for that assignment and responsibility,” Isa-Kwarra said.
Editorial Take: The Role of Religion in National Census
The call by Cardinal Onaiyekan for the inclusion of religion in Nigeria’s national census is an exciting proposition that deserves consideration.
Given the significant role of religion in Nigeria’s social and cultural fabric, it could provide valuable insights for policymakers and researchers.
However, it’s worth noting that such data could also be misused or misconstrued, leading to potential sectarian tensions or discrimination.
Therefore, if such a proposal were to be implemented, it would need to be done thoughtfully and emphasise promoting understanding and inclusivity, not division.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and is incredibly diverse, with over 250 ethnic groups and a wide range of religious beliefs.
- The National Population Commission collects, analyses, and disseminates demographic data in Nigeria.
