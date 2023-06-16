Religious Equality Upheld in Nigeria, Affirms Inter-Religious Council

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has reaffirmed the country’s secular status, asserting that no religion holds supremacy over another.
The council, in a joint statement by the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh, and the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar, emphasised that Nigeria is a multi-religious state under God.
The council expressed concern over the increasing trend of hate speeches before and after the 2023 elections, warning that weaponising religion for political gains could incite religious conflict in Nigeria. The council condemned statements implying religious dominance and superiority, calling on religious leaders to resist political manipulation of religion that could lead to anarchy.
The council further urged politicians to play politics with the fear of God, dignity, honour, and decorum, avoiding divisive and sectional politics. It appealed to the general public to remain patriotic, law-abiding, and peace-loving, opposing all acts of machinations and manipulations by leaders using religion to divide the nation.
Editorial
The recent statement from the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) is a timely reminder of the importance of religious equality and harmony in a diverse nation like Nigeria. The council’s call for religious leaders to resist political manipulation of religion is particularly significant in the current political climate, where religion is often weaponised for political gains.
While respecting the religious beliefs and practices of all citizens is crucial, it’s equally important to ensure that these beliefs are not used to divide the nation or incite conflict. The council’s statement serves as a reminder that Nigeria is a multi-religious state under God, and no religion is superior to the other.
The council’s call for politicians to play politics with the fear of God, dignity, honour, and decorum is a call for ethical leadership.
It’s a call for leaders to put the citizens’ welfare and the nation’s unity above personal or political interests.
It’s a call that every Nigerian, regardless of their religious or political affiliations, should heed.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups, each with unique languages and customs.
- Nigeria is often called the “Giant of Africa” due to its large population and economy.
- Nigeria has the most prominent Christian and Muslim population in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- Freedom of religion is enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.
