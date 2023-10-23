Religious Leaders Now Seek Political Favours, Losing Integrity: Rafsanjani

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, has voiced concerns over the diminishing integrity of religious leaders. He believes that these leaders, once revered for their moral standing, now chase political leaders for favours. Rafsanjani reminisced about times when community and religious leaders were approached by political figures, a stark contrast to the present where religious figures eagerly seek out politicians.
Rafsanjani expressed his dismay at the silence of religious leaders who should be the moral compass of society. Instead of confronting political leaders on their wrongdoings, they now advise their followers to pray for these very oppressors. This shift, Rafsanjani believes, has significantly eroded the respect and authority once held by these religious figures.
He also criticised the Nigerian elite, stating that their pursuit of materialism has overshadowed their sense of justice. Rafsanjani warned of the dangers if everyone remains silent, hoping for political appointments or favours. He emphasised the importance of the media and civil society in speaking out and advocating for change.
Editorial:
The observations made by Rafsanjani shed light on a concerning trend in our society. Religious leaders, traditionally seen as the moral pillars, seem to be compromising their values for political gains. This shift not only undermines their credibility but also weakens the moral fabric of our society.
We must ask ourselves, what has led to this change? Is it the allure of power, or have our societal values shifted so much that even our religious leaders are not immune? The role of religious leaders is to guide their followers, provide moral clarity, and be a beacon of hope. When they falter, it sends a confusing message to their followers.
Religious leaders need to introspect and realign themselves with their core values. Their influence is vast, and their actions have ripple effects throughout society. We urge them to remember their responsibility and the trust placed in them by their followers.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is home to diverse religious groups, with Christianity and Islam being the most predominant.
- Religious leaders in Nigeria have historically played significant roles in societal and political matters.
- The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, where Rafsanjani serves, is a prominent non-governmental organisation in Nigeria focusing on advocacy and policy engagement.
- Nigeria has witnessed several instances where religious leaders have mediated in political disputes.
- The influence of religious leaders in Nigeria extends beyond spiritual guidance, often impacting political decisions and public opinion.