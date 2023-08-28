14 Miraculously Survive Ogun Crash; Speeding Cited as Cause

A multiple-vehicle accident occurred at Magboro junction along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The incident took place on a recent Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash. A Mazda bus reportedly rammed into a yellow commercial bus from behind, causing a chain reaction.
Residents who witnessed the accident spoke to reporters. They said the yellow bus was severely damaged after being hit by the Mazda bus.
A driver named Salami Idris narrowly escaped the crash. He stated that he and his passengers could have been victims as well.
The driver of the Mazda bus was speeding, according to witnesses. His reckless driving led to the accident, injuring his hand severely.
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials were on the scene. They confirmed that 21 passengers were involved and 14 were injured, but no lives were lost.
Editorial
The High Cost of Speeding on Our Roads
The recent multiple-vehicle accident in Ogun State is a grim reminder of the dangers of speeding. While it’s fortunate that no lives were lost, the incident left 14 people injured, some severely.
The Federal Road Safety Corps was quick to attribute the cause to speeding. This highlights the need for stricter speed limit enforcement on our roads.
Public awareness campaigns on the dangers of speeding are essential. They can serve as a deterrent to would-be speedsters.
The role of technology in monitoring speed limits should not be underestimated. Speed cameras and other tech solutions can be invaluable tools in enforcing speed limits.
Did You Know?
- Speeding contributes to about one-third of all motor vehicle accidents in the United States.
- The World Health Organization states that a 5% reduction in average speed can result in a 30% decrease in fatal crashes.
- In some countries, speed cameras automatically issue fines to speeding drivers, significantly reducing human error.
- Speeding increases the risk of accidents and the severity of injuries sustained.
- Pedestrians have a 90% chance of survival if hit by a car going 30 km/h but only a 50% chance if the car is going 45 km/h.