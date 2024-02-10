Call for Wider Streetlight Installation on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by Motorists

Motorists using the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have praised the Federal Government for installing streetlights on the Long Bridge section. They are now urging this safety measure to be extended across the entire expressway. Observations made by our correspondent revealed ongoing installations along the Kara-Warewa stretch, with some sections already benefiting from the added illumination.
Drivers interviewed expressed that streetlights significantly enhance safety by deterring criminal activities, particularly after dark. Kabiru Olawale, one of the motorists, emphasized the importance of extending the lighting to reduce the risk of attacks by miscreants. Another driver, Dende, highlighted the dangers of nighttime driving on the expressway, mainly when vehicle breakdowns occur, and called for comprehensive lighting to ensure safer travel at all hours.
The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) was approached for comments on the potential for extending the streetlight installation, but a detailed response was pending at the time of reporting. However, an insider source indicated that the initiative is spearheaded by the Federal Government and managed by the Lagos zone, though specifics on the extent of the installation were not disclosed.
The Long Bridge area, notorious for criminal incidents during the night due to poor visibility, has seen a positive response from the public following the introduction of streetlights. This development comes amidst reports of increased criminal activities along the expressway, including kidnappings and armed attacks, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security measures such as comprehensive streetlight coverage.
Editorial
The initiative to install streetlights on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, particularly on the Long Bridge, represents a significant step forward in addressing safety concerns on one of Nigeria’s busiest highways. The positive feedback from motorists underscores the critical role that adequate lighting plays in enhancing road safety and deterring criminal activities.
The call by motorists for extending streetlights to all expressway sections is reasonable, highlighting the need for a holistic approach to road safety. Adequate lighting improves driver visibility and deters criminals who exploit the cover of darkness. As such, extending this initiative could significantly contribute to reducing the incidence of accidents and criminal activities along the expressway.
The Federal Government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and safety on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is commendable. However, the ongoing efforts must be expanded to ensure that the benefits of streetlighting are experienced by all who travel this critical artery. Collaboration between various government agencies, including FERMA and the Ministry of Works, is essential to realize this goal.
As we advocate for broader implementation of streetlight installations, we must consider other complementary safety measures, such as regular patrols by security forces and emergency response services. Together, these efforts can transform the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway into a safer and more secure route for the millions who rely on it for daily commutes and commercial activities.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s oldest and most important highways, connecting Lagos, the country’s commercial capital, to Ibadan and other parts of the nation.
- Streetlighting is recognized globally as a critical factor in enhancing road safety by improving visibility and reducing the likelihood of accidents and criminal activities.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria has been actively rehabilitating and expanding the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to accommodate the increasing traffic volume and improve travel conditions.
- Criminal activities along highways often increase in areas with poor visibility, making streetlight installations a strategic approach to crime prevention.
- The Long Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has historically been a hotspot for criminal activities, making the installation of streetlights in this area a significant security enhancement.