Dangote Truck Accident Kills Policeman, Injures Five on Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway

A policeman, yet to be identified, was tragically killed, and five others were injured when a truck belonging to Dangote Cement Factory was involved in a crash at the Saiten Petrol Station end of the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in Ogun State.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Florence Okpe, shared in a statement on Wednesday that the accident, which occurred late Tuesday, involved nine vehicles.
The vehicles included a Dangote truck, a tipper, a yellow bus, an armoured tank, a Toyota RAV4, and three motorcycles.
Okpe reported that eight victims, seven men and one woman, were involved in the crash.
In addition to the fatality, two people were rescued unharmed from the scene.
The accident occurred when the Dangote truck driver, driving at high speed, attempted to overtake another vehicle and lost control. As a result, the truck crashed into other vehicles and fell into a nearby river.
The Toyota RAV4 caught fire from the impact but was extinguished using a fire extinguisher from a nearby filling station.
“The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital in Ota for medical attention,” Okpe said. “One person identified as a police officer, who was on duty, was also taken to the hospital by the FRSC rescue team, but he later succumbed to his injuries and died,” the statement concluded.
Editorial Take: Road Safety Is Everyone’s Responsibility
The tragic incident at the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety. It is not enough to rely on the skill and expertise of professional drivers; every road user has a role to play.
Commercial drivers, particularly those handling heavy vehicles, must adhere to speed limits and avoid reckless driving habits such as dangerous overtaking. Likewise, fleet owners and managers must ensure their drivers are well-trained and understand the severe consequences of irresponsible driving.
On a broader level, authorities must enforce stringent traffic regulations and penalties for violations, improving road conditions and providing better road safety education.
The loss of life is too significant a price to pay for any lapse in road safety.
Therefore, we urge all road users to prioritise safety for all lives on our roads.
Did you know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of road traffic accidents among developing countries, with an estimated 33.7 deaths per 100,000 population, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is the government agency responsible for road safety administration in Nigeria.
