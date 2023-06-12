Fatal Crash Claims Lives of APC Members from Imo En Route to Abuja

Monday marked a tragic day as several All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Imo State, en route to Abuja for Tuesday’s 10th National Assembly inauguration, perished in a terrible car accident.
Sources reported that the APC members’ bus was involved in a fatal head-on collision with another vehicle near Agbor in Delta State. Initial reports indicate three fatalities and several severe injuries, with victims promptly rushed to nearby medical facilities.
Among the deceased were two men from the Amaraku community and a woman from the Ogbor community, both within Isiala Mbano Local Government Area.
According to an anonymous party leader, the victims were the coordinators for the senator-elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze, and the representative-elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Mirriam Onuoha.
A sorrowful APC spokesperson in the state, Cajetan Duke, confirmed the incident, though he stated the party had confirmation of only two deaths thus far.
Editorial
A Tragic Reminder of the Urgency for Road Safety Measures
The unfortunate accident that claimed the lives of APC members from Imo State on Monday is a grim reminder of the vital importance of road safety measures in our country.
When their lives were cut short, these individuals travelled to Abuja to participate in a significant political event, the 10th National Assembly’s inauguration.
Opposing viewpoints argue that the condition of our roads is not a significant factor contributing to accidents, shifting the blame instead onto driver negligence. Indeed, they offer evidence of cases where careless driving has led to fatal consequences.
While it’s undeniable that responsible driving is crucial, we cannot ignore the overarching issue of our road infrastructure’s deteriorating condition.
The state of our roads and lack of stringent traffic rules contribute significantly to the number of accidents we witness. This is not just about the lives lost but also the ripple effect it causes among families and communities left to deal with the aftermath.
A holistic approach involving comprehensive traffic laws, regular road maintenance, and a robust public transportation system could help curb this issue.
It’s time for those in power to prioritise road safety and implement effective measures.
We can reduce such tragedies by investing in our infrastructure, enforcing strict traffic regulations, and promoting safe driving education.
It is in our hands to turn the tide against this concerning trend. Each citizen must adopt a proactive stance, demanding better road safety measures from those in power and adhering to safe driving practices.
Let’s honour those lost in such tragedies by ensuring their deaths are not in vain.
Did you know?
- Road accidents claim more than 1.35 million lives globally each year.
- According to WHO, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29.
- In 2018, Africa had the highest rate of road traffic fatalities, with 26.6 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.
- An estimated 50 million people are injured or disabled by road traffic crashes annually.
- The economic cost of road traffic crashes is estimated at 3% of GDP in many countries.
Naija News is constantly updated with events and happenings from across the country.
With Yohaig NG, you can access the most current news and stay informed on issues that matter.
Join the conversation and contribute your thoughts and ideas.
Let’s drive the change we wish to see in our nation.