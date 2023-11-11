FRSC Cautions Against Overloading, Speeding During Yuletide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued a stern warning to motorists to adhere to prescribed driving limits, particularly cautioning against the dangers of overloading and speeding during the yuletide season. This warning was part of the FRSC’s 2023 Ember Months Campaign, themed “Speed Thrills but Kills; Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading,” held at Itam Short Distance Motor Park in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
FRSC Corps Marshall, Mr. Dauda Biu, represented by the River State Deputy Sector Commander, Mr. Ogbonna Okwara, emphasized the peril of overspeeding. He stated, “Speed thrills but it is dangerous,” urging motorists to be vigilant during this period when roads are busier with increased traffic.
The State Sector Commander, Mr. Matthew Olonisaye, represented by Deputy Corps Marshall, Mr. Philip Ayodele, in his welcome address, highlighted the corps’ commitment to enforcing traffic rules and regulations. He urged the motoring public to avoid actions that could endanger lives and property on the roads.
Pastor Umo Eno, the State Governor, officially opened the campaign. Represented by the State Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Mr Joseph Ebong, he advised the public to comply with traffic rules and regulations and to view FRSC officials as allies in ensuring road safety, not adversaries.
Editorial
The Federal Road Safety Corps’ campaign against overloading and speeding during the yuletide season is a timely and necessary initiative. The end of the year is traditionally a period of increased travel and, consequently, heightened risks on the roads. The FRSC’s focus on these specific issues is not just about enforcing rules; it’s about safeguarding lives.
Speeding and overloading are two of the most common causes of road accidents. They not only endanger the lives of the drivers and passengers involved but also pose a significant risk to other road users. The festive season should not be a time for recklessness or profit maximization at the expense of safety.
The government’s role in ensuring road safety is crucial, but it is equally important for the public to cooperate. Compliance with traffic regulations is not just a legal obligation; it’s a moral one. Every individual behind the wheel has a responsibility to themselves, their passengers, and other road users.
As we approach the festive season, all motorists must heed the FRSC’s warnings. Responsible driving is not just about avoiding fines or penalties; it’s about contributing to a safer, more enjoyable holiday season for everyone.
Did You Know?
- Road Safety Campaigns: The FRSC regularly conducts campaigns to promote road safety, especially during peak travel seasons like the Yuletide.
- Traffic Congestion: The end of the year often sees increased traffic congestion in Nigeria, leading to higher risks of road accidents.
- Speeding and Overloading: These are among the leading causes of road accidents in Nigeria, contributing to a significant number of fatalities each year.
- FRSC’s Role: The Federal Road Safety Corps plays a vital role in enforcing traffic laws and educating the public about road safety in Nigeria.
- Public Cooperation: Effective road safety measures require the cooperation of the public, alongside enforcement by authorities like the FRSC.