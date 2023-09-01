FRSC Chief Devastated by Tow Truck Driver’s Fatal Abuja Crash

Dauda Ali Biu, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), is reeling from losing a tow truck driver. The driver died in a road accident at Abuja’s Karu Bridge.
The mishap took place on the Nyanya-Maraba Expressway last Friday. The driver was towing a faulty trailer when the accident occurred.
According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the accident happened at 0402HRS. Four people were involved in the crash.
Three sustained various injuries, but the tow truck driver was the only fatality. The accident involved only two vehicles: the truck and the FRSC tow truck.
Biu has offered his condolences to the Corps’ staff and management.
Editorial
The recent fatal accident on the Nyanya-Maraba Expressway is a grim reminder of the risks faced by road safety personnel.
The death of an FRSC tow truck driver while on duty raises serious questions about the effectiveness of current safety measures.
This tragic incident calls for an immediate and comprehensive review of safety protocols. Tow truck operators and other road safety personnel are at risk, which cannot be ignored.
Advanced training and better equipment are essential for ensuring their safety. The government must also be transparent in its investigations to prevent future tragedies.
The expression of “deep shock” by the Corps Marshal is insufficient. Concrete actions must be taken to protect those who risk their lives to keep our roads safe.
The FRSC and other relevant authorities should invest in advanced training and better equipment. This is not just a matter of policy but a moral imperative.
Did You Know?
- The FRSC was founded in 1988 and operates in all Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- Before the FRSC’s establishment, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria made efforts between 1960 and 1965 to institute a formidable road safety program.
- The Nigerian Army initiated the First Public Road Safety Campaign 1972 with an annual Road Safety Week.
- In 2013, Nigeria was one of the most road traffic accident (RTA) prone countries worldwide, leading in Africa.
- The FRSC has the authority to regulate motorists’ use of mobile phones, seat belts, and other safety devices.