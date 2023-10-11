Frsc Initiates Programs To Curb Neglect Of Pedestrian Bridges

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Sector Command has launched sensitisation programmes, aiming to alert road users to the perils of neglecting pedestrian bridges.
Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for the corps in Ogun State, disclosed this during an interview, responding to investigations that revealed a prevalent disregard for pedestrian bridges at the Mowe and Ibafo areas along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Observations indicated that numerous pedestrians, often in haste, opt to dash across the bustling expressway rather than utilising the pedestrian bridges, leading to preventable accidents.
A pedestrian, speaking anonymously, attributed the avoidance of pedestrian bridges to impatience among road users. Another individual, a trader named Rashida, highlighted the risks of crossing without using the bridge, noting that accidents sometimes occur when drivers attempt to avoid hitting people.
Olamilekan Adeoye, a student, shared that he adheres to his parents’ warnings against crossing the road directly. Okpe affirmed that the FRSC is actively communicating the dangers of crossing such expressways through advocacy visits and other initiatives.
Editorial
The FRSC’s initiative to sensitise road users about the critical importance and safe utility of pedestrian bridges is a commendable and necessary step, especially in light of the apparent disregard for such facilities in areas like Mowe and Ibafo.
The neglect of pedestrian bridges not only jeopardises the safety of the individuals who choose to dart across busy expressways but also poses significant risks to drivers and contributes to avoidable accidents. This scenario underscores a broader issue of compliance with road safety measures and respect for established infrastructures intended to safeguard lives.
We opine that while sensitisation programmes are vital, there must also be a robust system in place to enforce compliance with road safety measures. It is imperative to explore and implement strategies that will not only educate but also incentivise the public to utilise pedestrian bridges consistently.
The government, road safety agencies and community leaders must collaborate to foster a culture of safety and adherence to road usage guidelines, ensuring that the established infrastructures serve their intended purpose effectively.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was established in 1988 and is the lead agency in Nigeria on road safety administration and management.
- Pedestrian bridges are specifically designed to provide safe passage for individuals crossing busy roadways, thereby preventing accidents and ensuring smooth vehicular movement.
- The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of the busiest in Nigeria, is a major route that connects Lagos to other parts of the country, experiencing a high volume of vehicular traffic daily.
- Road traffic accidents are a major public health issue in Nigeria, with the WHO estimating that it is the country with the third-highest number of road traffic deaths in Africa.
- The FRSC also engages in public education campaigns to enlighten road users about their roles in ensuring roads are safe, in addition to enforcing road traffic laws and regulations.