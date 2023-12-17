FRSC Ramps Up Road Safety in Delta with 755 Personnel, 18 Vehicles for Holidays

In preparation for the Christmas and New Year festivities, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a significant force of 755 personnel in Delta State. The state’s Sector Commander, Mr. Bassey Eshiet, disclosed these figures in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Asaba, the state capital.
Eshiet spoke at a rally marking the start of the 2023 Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes, which will run from December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024. This operation will involve both regular and special marshals. The primary objectives are to minimize road traffic crashes, provide prompt responses to road incidents, and quickly remove traffic obstructions.
For this operation, the FRSC will deploy about 345 special marshals, 18 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, five ambulances, and one tow truck. The sector commander emphasized the importance of road safety, urging drivers and road users to exercise caution to prevent accidents. He advised motorists to prioritize their safety, avoid night journeys, and rest every four hours during long drives.
Eshiet also highlighted the need to avoid dangerous road habits such as not wearing seatbelts, using phones while driving, speeding excessively, using worn-out tires, overloading, wrongful overtaking, and improper parking. He encouraged all road users and travellers to plan their journeys well to allow sufficient time for unforeseen circumstances or developments.
Editorial
The Federal Road Safety Corps’ deployment of 755 personnel and 18 vehicles in Delta State for the holiday season is a proactive measure that underscores the importance of road safety during high-traffic periods. This initiative, part of the 2023 Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes, reflects a commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring smooth travel for citizens.
The comprehensive approach, involving regular and special marshals, patrol vehicles, power bikes, ambulances, and tow trucks, is commendable. It demonstrates an understanding of the various road challenges during the festive season and a readiness to address them effectively.
The sector commander’s emphasis on safe driving practices and avoiding dangerous behaviours is crucial. It serves as a reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility, requiring the cooperation and vigilance of all road users. Planning journeys carefully and allowing rest breaks is particularly pertinent, as fatigue and haste can lead to accidents.
As we enter the festive season, the FRSC’s efforts in Delta State should be mirrored nationwide. It is an opportunity for other states to ramp up road safety measures and for citizens to commit to responsible driving. Together, we can ensure that the holidays are a time of celebration and a period marked by safety and precaution on our roads.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was established in 1988 to address Nigeria’s growing rate of road accidents.
- Delta State, located in the South-South region of Nigeria, is known for its extensive road network, connecting various cities and towns.
- Road traffic accidents tend to increase during festive periods due to higher travel volumes and, sometimes, laxity in safety measures.
- The FRSC’s Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes is an annual campaign to reduce accidents during peak travel seasons.
- Using special marshals, who are volunteers, is a unique aspect of the FRSC’s strategy to enhance road safety across Nigeria.