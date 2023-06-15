Ijaw National Congress Declares Week of Mourning for Ten Deceased

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has announced a seven-day mourning period across Ijaw land in response to the tragic loss of ten individuals in separate accidents. The accidents, which occurred on Sunday, claimed the lives of six members of the Barrister Smooth Musical Band and four supporters of the Bayelsa Queen Football Club.
The fatal accidents occurred along the Kogi-Abuja Highway and the Kwale-Asaba Road in Delta State. The victims were travelling to Abuja and following their passion for football, respectively.
In a statement titled “Ijaw nation mourns deaths of musicians, football supporters”, INC President Prof. Benjamin Okaba expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss.
He noted that the Ijaw nation and Nigeria would not benefit from the victims’ musical skills and dedication to promoting football.
All INC flags across Ijaw land will be flown half-mast during the mourning period. All activities at the INC’s international headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, will also be suspended.
The tragic loss of ten Ijaw individuals in separate accidents is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety. Following their passions for music and football, these individuals had their lives cut short in the most tragic circumstances.
While we mourn their loss, it is crucial that we also take this as a wake-up call to address the issue of road safety. The government and relevant authorities must ensure that our roads are safe for travel and that drivers adhere to traffic rules and regulations.
Furthermore, there is a need for improved emergency response services.
A quick and effective response to accidents can significantly reduce the number of fatalities.
Therefore, the government must prioritise providing well-equipped and well-trained emergency response teams.
