Imo Rep Mourns Fatal Accident of APC Members

Mirriam Onuoha, the representative for Okigwe North Federal Constituency in Imo State, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic demise of several of her constituents. The victims were involved in a fatal car accident en route to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.
The unfortunate incident occurred in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, and resulted in the death of at least three APC members. Several others were injured and promptly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Onuoha confirmed the news of this tragic event during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly members.
The lawmaker, visibly distraught, announced the tragic news during her turn to vote for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
She said, “With a heavy heart, I rise to mourn some of my constituents who died on the way while coming to witness this inauguration. May God accept their souls.”
Editorial
The tragic loss of APC members in a car accident while travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety.
As we mourn the loss of these individuals, it is crucial to reflect on the broader issue of road safety in Nigeria.
While the cause of the accident is not yet known, it is a grim reminder of the numerous road accidents that occur in Nigeria each year, many of which are preventable.
It underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, better road maintenance, and increased public awareness about road safety.
Moreover, this tragic incident should serve as a wake-up call for the government to prioritise road safety measures.
This includes investing in infrastructure, enforcing traffic laws, and promoting safe driving practices.
Our collective responsibility is to ensure our roads are safe for all users.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of road traffic accidents in Africa.
- According to the World Health Organization, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for people aged 5-29.
- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is the government agency responsible for road safety administration in Nigeria.
- Overloading, speeding, and poor road conditions are among Nigeria’s leading causes of road accidents.
- Using seat belts can reduce the risk of death among front-seat passengers by 40-65%.
