Kogi Reports 14% Decrease in Road Accident Fatalities in 2023

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kogi State reported a 14% reduction in road accident fatalities in 2023. Despite this achievement, the state still witnessed 58 auto crashes during the yuletide season, resulting in 28 deaths. Samuel Oyediji, the sector commander, shared these statistics with journalists in Lokoja, the state capital.
Oyediji attributed the decrease in deaths to various measures implemented during the corps ‘Operation Zero Tolerance initiative. He noted that, although there was an increase in road traffic crashes (RTCs) from 50 to 58 compared to the previous year, the number of fatalities had notably decreased. The successful management of traffic flow, even during periods of high vehicular movement, was achieved through the concerted efforts of FRSC personnel, including regular and special marshals and other security agencies.
The sector commander emphasized the continuous commitment of the FRSC to implement corrective measures to curb motorists’ excesses and further reduce RTCs in Kogi. He stressed that road safety is a collective responsibility and urged motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations consistently. Oyediji also advised drivers to exercise patience, tolerance, and consideration for other road users to maintain a crash-free environment.
The FRSC’s end-of-the-year special patrol, which began on December 15, 2023, and concluded on January 18, involved deploying 800 personnel, 25 patrol vehicles, three ambulances, a heavy-duty tow truck, and other operational equipment. The sector commander expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support, which contributed to the successful and seamless conduct of the patrol.
Editorial
The recent report by the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kogi State, indicating a 14% reduction in road accident fatalities in 2023, is a commendable achievement. This improvement, however, should not overshadow the fact that road safety remains a critical issue in Nigeria. The increase in road traffic crashes, despite the reduction in fatalities, suggests that more needs to be done to ensure safer roads.
The FRSC’s ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ initiative demonstrates the positive impact of targeted interventions and collaborative efforts on road safety. The involvement of various security agencies and the strategic deployment of resources played a significant role in managing traffic flow and reducing the severity of accidents. This approach should serve as a model for other states grappling with similar challenges.
Road safety is indeed a collective responsibility. It requires not only the efforts of law enforcement and traffic management agencies but also the commitment of every road user to adhere to traffic laws and regulations. Public awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of traffic rules, and improved road infrastructure are essential components of a comprehensive strategy to enhance road safety.
As we move forward, it is crucial to build on the successes of initiatives like ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ and address the underlying causes of road accidents. Investing in road infrastructure, enhancing driver education, and promoting a safety culture are vital to significantly reducing road traffic accidents and fatalities.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State, located in the central region of Nigeria, is a confluence state where the Niger and Benue rivers meet.
- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was established in 1988 and is the lead agency in Nigeria responsible for road safety administration and management.
- ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ is an initiative by the FRSC aimed at reducing road accidents, especially during festive periods known for high traffic volume.
- Nigeria has one of the highest rates of road traffic accidents globally, mainly due to factors like poor road conditions, non-compliance with traffic rules, and inadequate road safety measures.
- Road traffic accidents are a leading cause of death and injury in Nigeria, highlighting the need for more effective road safety policies and practices.