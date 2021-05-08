LASTMA Dismisses Rumors of Gov. Sanwo-Olu Banning Motorist Arrests

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has dismissed rumours circulating on social media, purportedly claiming that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed that no LASTMA official should arrest any motorist, commercial or private.
In a statement issued on Friday by LASTMA’s General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, through the Director Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, the agency refuted the false news. The misleading information suggested that LASTMA officials were prohibited from apprehending motorists who contravened the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.
Oreagba attributed the false report to anonymous troublemakers, adding that the misinformation has been repeatedly shared online since February 2020, despite repeated corrections from LASTMA management.
Residents, particularly motorists, were cautioned to remain vigilant against such fake news, designed to incite societal chaos and confusion.
The statement read in part:
“The duty of LASTMA is not only to manage traffic but also to uphold and enforce the state’s traffic laws. It is perplexing why some individuals intentionally mislead others to contravene the state’s traffic law as amended by the State House of Assembly in 2018.”
Oreagba affirmed that LASTMA would continue to enforce traffic laws when violated to enhance the state’s transportation system, ensure smooth traffic flow, and minimize road accidents. The general public was advised to disregard the false news circulated by unidentified individuals to encourage them to defy the state’s traffic law.
Reiterating that the authority’s operations are guided by law, Oreagba revealed that LASTMA is now utilizing modern technological tools, including new hand-held Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices, to capture real-time traffic violations.
This is in addition to improvements to signalized intersections and junctions.
Editorial
Traffic Mismanagement: Unmasking the Danger of Fake News
In an era characterized by an information explosion, the circulation of fake news has become an imminent threat to societal order. The current scenario involving LASTMA and the alleged decree by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prohibiting the arrest of erring motorists is an unsettling reminder of this predicament.
Fake news undermines public trust, propagates confusion, and could lead to lawlessness.
In this case, it’s even more perilous as it concerns road safety, where obeying traffic laws is paramount.
Thus, authorities and citizens must collaborate to debunk such damaging information and promote accurate news.
Did you know?
- LASTMA was established in 2000 to manage traffic in Lagos State, Nigeria.
- Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018 addresses vehicle registration, driver’s license, and vehicle inspection issues.