Lastma Prevents Diesel Explosion On Lagos Abeokuta Road

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) operatives have successfully thwarted a potential diesel fire explosion at Obadeyi, just before Ijaye on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. A statement released on Thursday by Adebayo Taofiq, the Agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, revealed that the tanker’s driver fled the scene after the vehicle toppled in the early hours.
The tanker, bearing the registration number JJJ 596 XX and filled with diesel, tipped over around 6:10 a.m., causing its contents to spill onto the expressway. Traffic Officer Ajalekoko Bolade, who headed the LASTMA rescue team, confirmed that the driver made a hasty exit post-incident.
To prevent a potential fire disaster, LASTMA officials promptly dispersed individuals attempting to scoop the spilt diesel and cordoned off the area. Assistance was also provided by the Meiran Police Division officers. The scene was further secured against locals who began collecting diesel in containers.
Upon immediate assessment, it was deduced that the fully loaded tanker was en route from Abule-Egba to Ijaye. The driver reportedly lost control due to brake failure at Obadeyi. Taofiq also informed of a traffic diversion at Hamadiya, affecting both Hamadiya Hospital Way and those coming from the toll gate.
Editorial:
The safety of our roads and the well-being of our citizens are paramount. The recent incident on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway underscores the importance of swift and efficient response mechanisms in averting potential disasters. We commend the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for their timely intervention, which undoubtedly saved lives and property.
However, this incident also raises questions about the state of our road transport infrastructure and the maintenance of vehicles plying our roads. It’s alarming that a fully loaded tanker could experience brake failure on a major expressway. Such occurrences are not just accidents waiting to happen; they are tragedies foretold.
We urge the relevant authorities to intensify efforts in ensuring that vehicles, especially those transporting hazardous materials, are roadworthy. Regular checks and stringent penalties for defaulters are essential. We also call on drivers to be more responsible, ensuring their vehicles are in top condition before embarking on journeys.
Lastly, the act of scooping fuel from fallen tankers is a dangerous and potentially fatal endeavour. We implore our citizens to prioritise their safety above all else. No amount of fuel is worth a human life.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) was established in 2000 to manage traffic flow in Lagos.
- Diesel spills can be extremely hazardous, as the fuel can ignite easily, leading to devastating fires.
- Brake failures in heavy vehicles, like tankers, can result from various issues, including worn-out brake pads or low brake fluid.
- The Lagos-Abeokuta expressway is one of the major roads connecting Lagos to neighbouring states.
- In many countries, scooping fuel from fallen tankers is considered a criminal offence due to the associated risks.