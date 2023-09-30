Miraculous Escape: Fire Engulfs Bus on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, No Casualties

In a fortunate turn of events, 14 passengers aboard a commercial bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway narrowly escaped a potential tragedy. Their vehicle was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Saturday on the long bridge.
Eyewitness accounts suggest that the Toyota Hiace, en route to Ilorin from Ijora motor park in Lagos, nearly veered off the road due to a tyre burst. This caused the bus to tilt and collide with the bridge’s sidewalk.
The bus was already aflame when it came to a halt, prompting passengers to scramble for safety. The driver, Razak Ajiboro, attributed the incident to a burst tyre on the driver’s side. He expressed profound gratitude that no lives were lost, despite the rapid spread of the fire. All belongings of the passengers, including the driver’s personal items, were consumed by the fire.
One passenger, Ilyas, offered a slightly different perspective, suggesting it was a rear tyre that burst. He recounted the harrowing experience of escaping the burning vehicle, noting that only his backpack was salvaged.
Another passenger, Mr Awojobi Isiaka, who played a crucial role in forcing the bus door open, lamented the loss of his belongings, including certificates and a new phone for his wife.
By the time of the report, another bus had arrived to transport the passengers to their destination. Federal Road Safety Corp and Nigeria Police officials were present at the scene, managing traffic and ensuring safety.
Editorial
The recent near-tragedy on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life. While the passengers’ escape is nothing short of miraculous, the incident underscores the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and road safety awareness. It’s essential for drivers to ensure their vehicles are in top condition before embarking on long journeys.
Moreover, this incident highlights the need for emergency response training for all road users. Quick thinking and prompt action can make the difference between life and death. We commend the bravery of the passengers, especially those who took the initiative during the crisis. It’s a collective responsibility to ensure our roads are safe, and this begins with individual accountability.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of the busiest inter-state routes in Nigeria, connecting the country’s commercial capital to other regions.
- Tyre bursts are often caused by over-inflation, excessive wear, or damage. Regular checks can prevent such incidents.
- In case of a fire in a moving vehicle, it’s crucial to stop safely, turn off the engine, and evacuate all passengers.
- The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been undergoing reconstruction to enhance its capacity and safety.
- Quick emergency response can significantly reduce the impact of road accidents, saving lives and property.