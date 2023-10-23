Nema Urges Drivers To Be Cautious Amidst Rising Rainfall Related Crashes

The National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) Territorial Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, has highlighted the surge in rainfall this year as a significant factor in the increased number of vehicle accidents. Farinloye pointed out that the volume of rainfall this year has already surpassed the totals of the last two years, with over 2.1 million metric volumes recorded. This heightened rainfall, he explained, affects the durability of the asphalt used in road construction.
Additionally, the use of heavy-duty vehicles exerts more pressure on the roads, leading to faster wear and tear, especially during the rainy season. Farinloye emphasised the need for drivers to exercise caution, especially during and after rainfalls. He further urged motorists to be more attentive and considerate when using road facilities, given the current conditions.
Editorial:
The safety of road users is paramount, and the recent observations by NEMA underscore the challenges posed by changing weather patterns. At Yohaig NG, we believe that while infrastructure development is crucial, public awareness and education play an equally vital role. The correlation between increased rainfall and road accidents is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of our environment and daily activities.
Both the government and relevant agencies need to work hand in hand to ensure road safety. This includes regular maintenance of roads, especially after heavy rainfalls, and public awareness campaigns on safe driving practices. The onus also lies on individual drivers to be responsible and cautious, understanding the risks posed by adverse weather conditions.
Did You Know?
- Rain can reduce a vehicle’s tyre grip on the road, leading to potential skidding or hydroplaning.
- Wet roads can double the stopping distance of a vehicle, making it essential for drivers to maintain a safe following distance.
- Flooded roads can be deceptive, and even a few inches of water can move a car off its path.
- Driving through water can also damage a vehicle’s engine and electrical system.
- Regular vehicle maintenance, including checking tyre treads and brakes, can significantly reduce the risk of accidents during rainy conditions.